Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Awkward behind the scenes Star Wars photo sparks hilarious ‘What If’ scenarios
It’s always fun to get a peek behind the curtain of the production of our favorite films and and remember that our favorite characters are in fact human. Of course, sometimes we can’t help ourselves – and we tend to canonize the weirdest and most wonderful uncut moments.
Florence Pugh Pokes Fun at Olivia Wilde Drama With Halloween Costume
The "Don't Worry Darling" actress' friend wore her now-infamous Venice Film Festival look following alleged tension on set.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jennifer Lawrence reveals which co-stars she used to get stoned with
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she used to get stoned and drunk with several of her co-stars from The Hunger Games. Lawrence, now 32 and a mother, spoke to The New York Times about her career to date, covering countless topics, but the absolute highlight was her speaking about the escapades she’d get up to after filming had wrapped for the day. During the filming of The Hunger Games, she would go back to her hotel with co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth to get crossfaded on weed and alcohol.
Russo Brothers TikTok-Inspired ‘Hercules’ Is Sending Twitter Into a Tailspin: “What Does It Mean?”
The upcoming live-action Hercules is being propelled from the ’90s right into 2022. Filmmakers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who are turning the Disney classic into a modern film, told Variety their movie will pull inspiration from TikTok, of all places. The short-form video app, which emerged as a destination for dance videos from influencers like Charli D’Amelio and has warped into one of the biggest social platforms of today, will play a significant role in Hercules, according to a Variety cover story on the Russo Brothers. Joe told Variety their Hercules, which will be directed by Guy Ritchie, will be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Michael Douglas Debuts Wild Hair Transformation, Social Media Has Thoughts
Showing off a new fall look, Michael Douglas debuts a wild hair transformation and social media has some thoughts. On Friday (October 28th), Michael Douglas took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has ditched his trademark grey hair for long red locks. “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love!” Douglas captioned his post, which featured a video of him from a balcony in Paris.
A.V. Club
Matthew Perry "begged" Friends producers to drop "Chandler speak": "Could it be more annoying?"
Could Matthew Perry’s memoir be any more surprising? Excerpts released over the past week have revealed that the Friends actor suffered a near-death experience while shooting a cut role in Don’t Look Up, doesn’t put much stock in Salma Hayek’s acting advice, and is disappointed that Keanu Reeves is alive for some reason (although he did roll his death wishes back in a followup statement).
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Zoe Saldaña says Jerry Bruckheimer apologized for her experience on set
Zoe Saldaña recently spoke about her experience filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," which she said was not particularly pleasant.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ricky Gervais accuses James Corden of copying his joke verbatim on ‘The Late Late Show’
James Corden has been struggling to rehabilitate his public image in the wake of claims and rumors that he’s not exactly a gracious guest when dining out at restaurants. And a kerfuffle during his The Late Late Show monologue on Monday, in which he seemingly stole a joke from comedian Ricky Gervais, probably isn’t going to help sway the court of public opinion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly In Hot Water Over Priest Halloween Costume Shortly After Dressing Up As Pam Anderson And Tommy Lee
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have gone viral for their racy Halloween costumes.
Collider
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Food For Thought: Emily Ratajkowski Insists Her Curves Come From Being 'Happy,' Claims She Doesn’t Skip Meals
Though Emily Ratajkowski may be going through a tough time following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, it seems like she's in a good place. The My Body author, 31, recently took to social media to show off her sexy Halloween costume, and singer Halsey complimented her physique, asking her what her "routine" was. “Just eating good! skipping no meals! Happy girl. 😊😂," the model replied. The brunette beauty, who shares son Sylvester with her ex-husband, posted a TikTok of herself wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with shorts that showed off her bum and long boots. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & BRAD PITT...
Comments / 0