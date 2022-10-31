Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she used to get stoned and drunk with several of her co-stars from The Hunger Games. Lawrence, now 32 and a mother, spoke to The New York Times about her career to date, covering countless topics, but the absolute highlight was her speaking about the escapades she’d get up to after filming had wrapped for the day. During the filming of The Hunger Games, she would go back to her hotel with co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth to get crossfaded on weed and alcohol.

4 HOURS AGO