Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Ricky Gervais accuses James Corden of copying his joke verbatim on ‘The Late Late Show’
James Corden has been struggling to rehabilitate his public image in the wake of claims and rumors that he’s not exactly a gracious guest when dining out at restaurants. And a kerfuffle during his The Late Late Show monologue on Monday, in which he seemingly stole a joke from comedian Ricky Gervais, probably isn’t going to help sway the court of public opinion.
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
A supernatural cult classic inexcusably allowed to bomb at the box office is rightfully resurrected on streaming
The mid-1990s tend to be glossed over entirely when discussing the career of Peter Jackson, so much so that you’d be forgiven for thinking he segued straight from low budget gorefests straight into The Lord of the Rings trilogy. That most definitely wasn’t the case, and it was 1996’s The Frighteners that gave him his first taste of not just the Hollywood studio system, but effects-heavy escapades.
Latest Sci-Fi News: There’s still hope for a ‘Star Wars’ icon’s return as a long-awaited video game adaptation gets a release date at last
Today was a big day in the wide-ranging world of sci-fi movies and TV as we were treated to a truckload of updates about a bevy of highly anticipated upcoming projects in the genre. First of all, a new trailer dropped for a blockbuster sequel that’s been over a decade in the making, while a release date has finally been revealed for a video game adaptation that fans started to wonder wouldn’t arrive before the end of the world.
A turgid sci-fi that hammered another nail into the coffin of a promising career evades the authorities on streaming
As far as debut features announcing yourself to the world of cinema go, Neill Blomkamp’s District 9 remains one of the 21st Century’s finest examples. Unfortunately, the filmmaker couldn’t maintain his phenomenal early momentum, and the majority of the buzz surrounding his status as Hollywood’s newest wunderkind had all but evaporated in the wake of Chappie.
Florence Pugh seemingly co-signs a friend’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama Halloween costume
Just when you thought it was over, the Don’t Worry Darling drama makes a triumphant return. Florence Pugh, who may or may not eternally hate director Olivia Wilde, shared a fun callback to her infamous purple outfit at the height of the dramatic happenings at the Venice Film Festival.
Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed
The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
‘The Batman’ fan offers irrefutable evidence that the solemn blockbuster is actually hilarious
Recently, Warner Bros. successfully rebooted Bruce Wayne with The Batman. The Robert Pattinson movie leaned into metaphorical and literal darkness more than its predecessors, was criticized for this, but one fan says it is lighter than we think. The above sequence from the 2022 film gained traction on Twitter yesterday...
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’
The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
