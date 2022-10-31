Read full article on original website
Tonay
2d ago
yeah he's decided to pick on average people. people who are beneath him. so he can feel like he has power still. KANYE: LISTEN B DON'T TELL MY KIDS TO KICK THE BALL, WORRY ABOUT YOUR OWN KIDS. DON'T EVEN SPEAK THEY'RE NAME. THIS IS THE LAST TIME IM GOING TO TELL YOU THAT.
Reply
4
Related
Kanye West Leaves LA Bagel Shop As Patrons Whisper That He Should ‘Go Home’, Eyewitness Says (Exclusive)
Kanye West did not have a good week — and justifiably so. On the same day that the 45-year-old fallen rapper and fashion designer was turned away from Sketchers for “unauthorized filming,” he also got the same sort of reaction from patrons at an LA bagel shop. An eyewitness, who asked to not be named, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that customers at the bagel shop, which is popular among Jewish residents due to its close proximity to a synagogue, were “not at all welcoming” of Kanye during his Oct. 26 visit.
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West Claims He’s ‘Been Beat to a Pulp’ Over Losing Brand Deals, Wants to ‘Do Better’
After losing several million-dollar business ventures, Kanye West is speaking out. “Let’s see the contracts,” West, 45, captioned a Saturday, October 29, Instagram post, noting he wanted to share his thoughts while Instagram “still” allows him access to his account. “So we can or better yet will do better business.”
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
TMZ.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye Would Be in Conservatorship If He Were a Woman
D.L. Hughley's got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. D.L. told his truth at LAX Monday, he thinks Kanye's gone off the rails, and believes his actions alone should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship. The actor points out Britney Spears and Wendy Williams, saying if a woman was making the same claims as Kanye, she'd be put under court-ordered protection.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
John Legend and Other Celebrities Shut Kanye West Down After Anti-Semitic Tweets
Rapper Kanye West‘s latest antics may have long-lasting effects. While the mercurial rapper has been known to go off against Black people and pledge allegiance to white supremacists, this time celebrities are working together to shut him down and shut him up after posting what many considered to be anti-Semitic speech in tweets on Saturday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview after furious row as billionaire rapper calls him a ‘Karen’
KANYE West stormed out of a furious clash with Piers Morgan as locked horns on air. The billionaire rapper, 45, goaded Piers, 57, by calling him a "Karen" - and offering tips on how to be as rich as he is. The bust-up on Piers Morgan Uncensored saw Kanye -...
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out
Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
Daily Beast
Migos Rapper Quavo Seen Yelling for Help After Takeoff Was Shot Dead in Houston
Takeoff, one third of the rap trio Migos, was shot dead early Tuesday morning in Houston in front of horrified friends and family, including fellow Migos star Quavo, who was filmed calling for help to save the 28-year-old rapper’s life. Law enforcement sources and witnesses cited by TMZ said...
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
Kim Just Hired Extra Security For Her Kids After Kanye Leaked Their School’s Name
At all costs. Kim Kardashian is protecting her kids at school. The Skims founder is hiring security after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened their kids’ wellbeing after publicizing their school on his social media. According to TMZ, the Kardashians star “hired additional security as an extra precaution,” and she is reportedly “footing the bill.” The school affirms that they don’t see Kanye as a “threat” but because the name—and therefore information on its location—of the school was revealed in Kanye’s Instagram posts, they said, “there’s concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus,” and offered...
Comments / 5