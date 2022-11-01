ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WJTV 12

Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Three indicted in Warren County for aggravated assault

Three people have been indicted on aggravated assault charges in Warren County. Anitra Miller(20) of Chicago, Debra Miller (34) of Vicksburg and Sh’Keyia Harris(17) of Vicksburg, have all been indicted from an April 12 incident. Anitra Miller was given a $250,000 bond. Miller and Harris was given a bond...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson, of Vicksburg. He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Johnson was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket Saturday, October […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Remains found in Smith County believed to be those of missing Fayette man

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains, believed to be those of a missing Fayette man, were found Wednesday in Smith County, according to Coroner Samuel Houston Smith. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is listed by the National Crime Information Center as missing. He was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Driver shot, car crashes at apartment complex

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. — Warren County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday, but when they arrived, they found that the driver had been shot. Sheriff Martin Pace said the call came in around 1 a.m. Sunday. A car had crashed at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
Vicksburg Post

Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County

One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver found shot, killed in crashed car in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a crashed car at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, October 29. Vicksburg Daily News reported a car crash was reported around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies arrived to […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged in connection with multiple thefts from local businesses

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday and charged with multiple crimes involving thefts from local businesses. Melvin Corners, 60, was arrested by Vicksburg Police in connection with the theft of multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers stolen from local businesses. He was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for the Jackson police officer killed in a motorcycle crash last week. Public visitation for Cpl. Michael Antwan Tarrio is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s website.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
JONES COUNTY, MS

