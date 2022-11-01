SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains, believed to be those of a missing Fayette man, were found Wednesday in Smith County, according to Coroner Samuel Houston Smith. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is listed by the National Crime Information Center as missing. He was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville.

SMITH COUNTY, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO