Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
Three indicted in Warren County for aggravated assault
Three people have been indicted on aggravated assault charges in Warren County. Anitra Miller(20) of Chicago, Debra Miller (34) of Vicksburg and Sh’Keyia Harris(17) of Vicksburg, have all been indicted from an April 12 incident. Anitra Miller was given a $250,000 bond. Miller and Harris was given a bond...
Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle accident remembered as dedicated, great father
JACKSON, Miss. — Mourners gathered Thursday to pay their respects to the family of a Jackson police officerwho died in a motorcycle crash while he was off-duty. Inside Westhaven Funeral Home, law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department and surrounding agencies lined up to remember and honor Cpl. Michael Tarrio.
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson, of Vicksburg. He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Johnson was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket Saturday, October […]
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
17-year-old identified as victim killed following car crash, shooting at Mississippi apartment complex
The driver who was killed following a car crash and shooting on Sunday has been identified. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey identified the victim as Cameron Deon Jefferson, 17 of Vicksburg. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of...
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred on Highway 18 at Maddox Road around 12:40 p.m., when a driver of a Hyundai Elantra ran a red light and struck a truck. The passenger...
15-year-old arrested in October Mississippi carjacking spree
A second arrest has been made in connection to a series of carjackings in the Jackson, Warren County and Vicksburg areas. Xavier Earl Pittman, 15, of Jackson, is charged with armed carjacking and conspiracy to receive or possess stolen property, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Pittman surrendered...
Remains found in Smith County believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains, believed to be those of a missing Fayette man, were found Wednesday in Smith County, according to Coroner Samuel Houston Smith. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is listed by the National Crime Information Center as missing. He was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville.
Dozens come out to honor and pay their respects to fallen JPD Officer, Corporal Michael Tarrio
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young, energetic officer who gave his all serving and protecting his community…. That’s how the Jackson Police Department is describing Corporal Michael Tarrio. On Thursday, dozens gathered to honor the 36-year-old who died in a motorcycle accident last week. Tarrio was a patrol officer...
Driver shot, car crashes at apartment complex
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. — Warren County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday, but when they arrived, they found that the driver had been shot. Sheriff Martin Pace said the call came in around 1 a.m. Sunday. A car had crashed at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
Louisiana man found by deputies sitting inside vehicle in his underwear
West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man sitting in his car, in his underwear.
‘Shocks the conscience’: Judge denies bond for man charged with setting his girlfriend on fire, killing her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man charged with murder for allegedly dousing his girlfriend with gas and setting her on fire was denied bond Tuesday in Jackson Municipal Court. Clarence O’Reilly appeared before Judge June Hardwick Wednesday morning, less than a day after he turned himself into police. O’Reilly’s...
Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County
One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver found shot, killed in crashed car in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a crashed car at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, October 29. Vicksburg Daily News reported a car crash was reported around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies arrived to […]
Vicksburg man charged in connection with multiple thefts from local businesses
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday and charged with multiple crimes involving thefts from local businesses. Melvin Corners, 60, was arrested by Vicksburg Police in connection with the theft of multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers stolen from local businesses. He was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny...
Funeral, visitation arrangements set for fallen Jackson police officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for the Jackson police officer killed in a motorcycle crash last week. Public visitation for Cpl. Michael Antwan Tarrio is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson, according to an obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
Warrant issued for man accused of burning his girlfriend to death in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have issued a warrant for a man charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend. Deputy police chief Deric Hearn said Clarence O'Reilly is wanted for the murder of Leslie Brooks. According to Hearn, Brooks was severely burned on Sept. 1 during a...
Jackson officials break ground for elderly housing and healthcare facility
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson is going to be home for the elderly as Jackson city officials, along with the project’s sponsors, broke ground Wednesday morning on a $28 million dollar affordable housing and healthcare facility. What used to be the Holiday Inn and Southwest Jackson Hotel will...
