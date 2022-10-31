Read full article on original website
WLBT
Report: More than 967M gallons of raw sewage released during Pearl River flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 967 million gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater from Jackson’s sewer system was released into the Pearl River during the flood in August, the city’s quarterly report to the Environmental Protection Agency shows. As part of its sewer consent decree, the...
WLBT
Portion of Highland Colony Parkway to be closed, beginning Monday, Nov. 7
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of Highland Colony Parkway will be closed for construction beginning Monday. The city of Ridgeland says it will close the south end of the parkway from Cole Road to Marketridge Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m., November 7. The section is expected to be closed...
