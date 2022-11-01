ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Enough Time Has Passed’: Gisele Bündchen Thriving In Days After Settling $400 Million Divorce From Tom Brady

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen has processed her divorce from Tom Brady and is ready to move on with her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to Bündchen, 45, revealed that the supermodel is not an emotional wreck in the days since her divorce was finalized.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bündchen filed her petition in Florida court last week to end her marriage of 13 years. Prior to heading to court, the two had hashed out a settlement that covered custody, support, and the division of their assets.

An insider told People that Bündchen is “dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time.”

The source told the outlet that the split from Brady, 45, was “hard at first” but “enough time has passed that she is settling in.”

Gisele’s friend shaded Tom by adding, Gisele “has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.”

A source who recently saw the model said she looked amazing. They added, "You would never know she was going through a split from her husband.”

Bündchen shares two children with Brady; Benjamin 12, and Vivian, 9. The terms of the divorce settlement were sealed.

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bündchen and Brady desperately worked to save their marriage in the years before the divorce. Sources said the two tried out couples therapy earlier this year but were unable to work through their issues.

After the case became public, Tom released a statement telling fans, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Source: MEGA

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” he ended.

Comments / 54

Chip Happens
1d ago

So much for vows , promises Not very many peoples words are true. I feel bad for the children to have to learn from such people .

Reply(5)
10
Ms.Nair
1d ago

A person should NEVER FORCE or give their spouse an ULTIMATUM to stop doing something they love to do, only if it's drugs, alcohol, cheating, jumping off cliffs, climbing bridges, etc..he's off like 6 months of the year where i'm pretty sure he spends most if not all of that time with his wife and kids...

Reply
7
Mickey Mckernan
1d ago

I don't blame her 1 bit Tommy needs to be a grown up and acknowledge there is no more he can do in football. time to be an adult

Reply(3)
14
