Washington State

WRGB

2022 Race for NY Governor: Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul

The New York Governor's race will have nationwide impacts when ballots are cast November 8th. CBS 6 is profiling both candidates in the Gubernatorial race. We reached out to both candidates for interviews ahead of Tuesday's General Election. The campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) did not respond to our request for an interview. As a service to our viewers we are giving background about Hochul's time in office, and her stance on the big issues. Friday, you will hear straight from Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who agreed to sit down with CBS 6 one-on-one. Both profiles will air again on CBS 6 weekend news ahead of the election.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Crisis in the Classroom: NYSED responds to watchdog report

Rochester, N.Y. — “Once again, the Empire Center has gotten it wrong,” New York State Education Department officials say. Last week, the state watchdog published its finding, calling out New York’s pandemic Regents Exam standards. A temporary appeals process allows students who pass a course but...
WRGB

Hochul defends bail reform in Keaira Hudson case

The domestic violence related homicide of a Cheektowaga woman is playing a big part in the state’s race for govenor in the final days leading up to the election. The family of Keaira Hudson is now blaming bail reform and Governor Kathy Hochul for Hudson’s death, something echoed by Republican candidate, Congressman Lee Zeldin.
WRGB

SAT to go all-digital in 2024 as test participation tanks

We continue our look at college admissions tests, as the most popular of those tests, the SAT, will soon be all-digital. The announcement comes as the number of colleges and universities that have gone test optional has grown to more than 1,800. 171 of them are here in New York State, according to data from the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.
WRGB

Lansingburgh CSD awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff

LANSINGBURGH, NY (WRGB) — At a time when schools across New York State and the nation are facing staffing challenges – a Capital Region district is rewarding the employees already on the payroll. Faculty and staff of the Lansingburgh Central School District got a welcoming sight on payday...
WRGB

NYS expands financial assistance for income-eligible Medicare beneficiaries

SYRACUSE N.Y. — More New Yorkers will be eligible for additional financial assistance in 2023 through the newly expanded Medicare Savings Program, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The program, adopted through the 2023 State Budget, increases income-eligibility limits to help older adults and individuals with disabilities...
WRGB

Delgado kicks off Adoption Awareness Month alongside hip-hop artist DMC

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to kick off Adoption Awareness Month, with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels on hand. He's best known as the founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. Delgado joking at...
WRGB

Capital Region radio station is already in the Christmas holiday spirit

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — One Capital Region radio station is in the holiday spirit, switching over to playing Christmas music. 103.9 The Breeze on November 1st switched over the to holiday format of non-stop Christmas music. “After what has been another crazy year for Upstate New Yorkers, we...
WRGB

Rensselaer County man sentenced in 2017 hammer attack

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man sentenced in Rensselaer County for a vicious 2017 attack involving a hammer. Duncan Maclean was sentenced Tuesday to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, with five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the attack on a man in...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say

DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
DENVER, CO
WRGB

Princetown woman pulled from house fire, succumbs to injuries days later

PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman. Police say, back on October 29th, just before 8:00 PM, Troopers responded to a structure fire at 1812 Duanesburg Road in Princetown. Investigators say responding Troopers observed smoke coming from the...

