The New York Governor's race will have nationwide impacts when ballots are cast November 8th. CBS 6 is profiling both candidates in the Gubernatorial race. We reached out to both candidates for interviews ahead of Tuesday's General Election. The campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) did not respond to our request for an interview. As a service to our viewers we are giving background about Hochul's time in office, and her stance on the big issues. Friday, you will hear straight from Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who agreed to sit down with CBS 6 one-on-one. Both profiles will air again on CBS 6 weekend news ahead of the election.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO