2022 Race for NY Governor: Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul
The New York Governor's race will have nationwide impacts when ballots are cast November 8th. CBS 6 is profiling both candidates in the Gubernatorial race. We reached out to both candidates for interviews ahead of Tuesday's General Election. The campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) did not respond to our request for an interview. As a service to our viewers we are giving background about Hochul's time in office, and her stance on the big issues. Friday, you will hear straight from Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who agreed to sit down with CBS 6 one-on-one. Both profiles will air again on CBS 6 weekend news ahead of the election.
Hochul campaign trail heads to the Capital Region in final stretch before Election Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado gathered with Capital Region Democrats on Wednesday in a final stretch in their campaign trail to get votes ahead of Election Day. In her rally speech she defended her stance on gun laws, targeting Republicans, accusing them...
Crisis in the Classroom: NYSED responds to watchdog report
Rochester, N.Y. — “Once again, the Empire Center has gotten it wrong,” New York State Education Department officials say. Last week, the state watchdog published its finding, calling out New York’s pandemic Regents Exam standards. A temporary appeals process allows students who pass a course but...
Past due! Hochul on the hook to release "important" overdue budget update
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A due date has passed and Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) is on the hook. New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by October 30th, it's public release is required by law, but the deadline is over and gone and today, still no report.
New York appellate division rejects challenge to new absentee ballot rules
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The appellate division of New York's State Supreme Court has now rejected challenges to New York's recently-enacted rules on absentee ballots -- with election day just a week out. This ruling means expanded access, created as a result of the pandemic, will remain intact.
Hochul defends bail reform in Keaira Hudson case
The domestic violence related homicide of a Cheektowaga woman is playing a big part in the state’s race for govenor in the final days leading up to the election. The family of Keaira Hudson is now blaming bail reform and Governor Kathy Hochul for Hudson’s death, something echoed by Republican candidate, Congressman Lee Zeldin.
Troy receiving part of $500K in federal anti-violence and terrorism funding
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Five hundred thousand dollars in federal funding is now set to go to multiple law enforcement groups across the state to target terrorists -- and the Troy Police Department is getting some of that money. The funding stems from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's...
SAT to go all-digital in 2024 as test participation tanks
We continue our look at college admissions tests, as the most popular of those tests, the SAT, will soon be all-digital. The announcement comes as the number of colleges and universities that have gone test optional has grown to more than 1,800. 171 of them are here in New York State, according to data from the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.
NY Family Court celebrates 60 years of service, protesters say changes need to be made
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — November marks the 60th year of New York's Family Court. Members of New York’s bench and bar, child welfare experts, judges, and others gathered to commemorate the 60-year anniversary of the State’s Family Court. The court heads a range of matters that involves...
Lansingburgh CSD awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff
LANSINGBURGH, NY (WRGB) — At a time when schools across New York State and the nation are facing staffing challenges – a Capital Region district is rewarding the employees already on the payroll. Faculty and staff of the Lansingburgh Central School District got a welcoming sight on payday...
NYS expands financial assistance for income-eligible Medicare beneficiaries
SYRACUSE N.Y. — More New Yorkers will be eligible for additional financial assistance in 2023 through the newly expanded Medicare Savings Program, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The program, adopted through the 2023 State Budget, increases income-eligibility limits to help older adults and individuals with disabilities...
ACT scores lowest in 30 years, are today's students college ready?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — (WRGB) — Scores on the ACT college admissions test have hit their lowest level in more than three decades. The numbers have experts worried about how ready students are for college. A lot of education data has come out in recent months, and these...
Lyft offering New Yorkers 50% discount on rides to the polls on Election Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Lyft is doing its part to get New Yorkers to the polls on Election Day by providing access to discounted rideshare rides. Riders can use the code VOTE22 for a 50% discount (up to $10) that will be applied to their ride to the polls on Tuesday, November 8.
Contractor to pay $9K in restitution, convicted twice of violating worker's compensation
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The owner of a local construction company will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law. Leroy Nelson, owner of J.R.N. Construction, was sentenced this week by Judge Andra Ackerman following his plea...
Delgado kicks off Adoption Awareness Month alongside hip-hop artist DMC
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to kick off Adoption Awareness Month, with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels on hand. He's best known as the founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC. Delgado joking at...
Capital Region radio station is already in the Christmas holiday spirit
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — One Capital Region radio station is in the holiday spirit, switching over to playing Christmas music. 103.9 The Breeze on November 1st switched over the to holiday format of non-stop Christmas music. “After what has been another crazy year for Upstate New Yorkers, we...
Rensselaer County man sentenced in 2017 hammer attack
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man sentenced in Rensselaer County for a vicious 2017 attack involving a hammer. Duncan Maclean was sentenced Tuesday to eight-and-a-half years in state prison, with five years post release supervision. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the attack on a man in...
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say
DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
Princetown woman pulled from house fire, succumbs to injuries days later
PRINCETOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman. Police say, back on October 29th, just before 8:00 PM, Troopers responded to a structure fire at 1812 Duanesburg Road in Princetown. Investigators say responding Troopers observed smoke coming from the...
