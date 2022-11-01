ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The 3 Netflix series dominating the streamer in the US today

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUgD3_0iti9VtH00

The top-performing Netflix series in the US at the moment include everything from a new horror anthology to a hit series from the Netflix creator with the hot hand at the moment (Ryan Murphy), as well as a heartfelt book-to-Netflix-show adaptation that’s in the #1 spot on the streaming giant today.

If you want ideas for some of the newest titles to watch, check out our post from over the weekend running through some of the most interesting releases coming to Netflix over the next several days. In the meantime, what you’ll find below are the Netflix series currently occupying the top three spots on Netflix’s ongoing Top 10 list of shows for the US.

Top Netflix series in the US

Outside of its weekly global Top 10 chart data — which you can check out right here, covering the 7-day period of October 17-23 — Netflix maintains an ongoing ranking of the top movies and Netflix series in the US each day inside its apps, based on viewing activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpLtp_0iti9VtH00
(L to R) Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano, Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler, Judith Scott as Maxine Wheeler, and Keith David as Hershel Wheeler in episode 101 of “From Scratch.” Image source: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

#1: From Scratch

For Monday, October 31, Netflix says the top series in the US is the new Zoe Saldana-led drama From Scratch, which is adapted from Tembi Locke’s 2019 memoir of the same name — and boasts near-perfect critics’ and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

“An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience, and hope across cultures and continents,” Netflix’s logline reads about the 8-episode series reads.

#2: Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Coming in at #2, meanwhile, is Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, which hit Netflix just a few days ago.

The show is, in many respects, a throwback to fantasy anthology series past and present, like Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. Here, eight directors were chosen to present different stories that explore what the idea of “horror” means — with the tales encompassing everything from otherworldly creatures to internal demons.

#3: The Watcher

Finally, in third place, we have The Watcher — a 7-episode Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan that’s based on a true story. It stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it debuted on the streaming giant on October 13.

Cannavale and Watts play Dean and Nora Brannock, a couple that just bought their dream home in an idyllic New Jersey suburb. Soon enough, though, they quickly realize their new neighborhood is not exactly thrilled that they’ve arrived. In fact, the icy welcome given to the Brannocks quickly devolves into a full-blown living hell once ominous letters from ‘The Watcher’ start landing in their mailbox.

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
msn.com

Thai transgender tycoon buys Miss Universe contest

A Thai celebrity media tycoon - who is a transgender woman - has bought the company that runs the Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is the boss of JKN Global Group, which makes television shows in Thailand. She has starred in the Thai versions...
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
wegotthiscovered.com

The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month

Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
NEW YORK STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
BGR.com

BGR.com

346K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy