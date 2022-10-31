Read full article on original website
Related
India's Delhi shuts primary schools as air quality deteriorates
NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Primary schools in India's New Delhi will be shut from Saturday and restriction on road traffic will be considered, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as the capital continued to be engulfed by high levels of air pollution.
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN — (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there...
Comments / 0