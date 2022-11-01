ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A Pennsylvania state police trooper uniform. Photo Credit: Twitter/Trooper Megan Frazer @PSPTroopHPIO

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job.

The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.

While on the scene, a passing car struck the trooper. They were Med'Evaced to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, as detailed in the release.

The trooper is in stable condition at the time of publishing.

The striking vehicle did stop and stay on the scene, according to the release.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating.

Comments / 72

Gunner1226
3d ago

I'm sure the police cruiser had their lights on which common sense tells you slow down or come to a stop til you know what's going on and if there are people out of their vehicles. it's still dark at that time. they better get some nice charges and bless that trooper. I pray you make a full recovery

Reply(11)
24
Will Taylor
2d ago

I love how people think there is no such thing as an accident anymore. There always has to be someone at fault. Someone who we can point the finger at and burn at the stake...give people a chance. Innocent until proven guilty...IN THE COURT OF LAW! Not on a message board.

Reply(2)
7
bambi blackie
2d ago

bottom line is we don't take driving a vehicle seriously, oh yeah everyone wants to kill over their car if someone bumps it or pulls in front of them and will use that vehicle as a weapon but when it comes to operating it most don't even have a clue what the laws are and won't follow the one's they do. people suck.

Reply(1)
3
 

