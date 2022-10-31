SAN ANTONIO - The Canyon Cougars were able to escape Wagner's 2nd half flurry to win 30-24 on Taco Cabana's Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. Canyon stormed out the gates in the 1st half against Wagner, forcing the Thunderbirds to play from behind the whole game. Canyon QB Deuce Adams carried the offensive load for the Cougars, breaking down Wagner's defense.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO