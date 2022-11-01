Meet the Oregon high school boys soccer stars of the week (Oct. 24-30)

Here are the Oregon high school boys soccer stars of the week for Oct. 24-30 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com . These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot.

Moses Angel, Eagle Point

The junior midfielder/defender tallied two goals for the Eagles in their 4-1 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League finale at Eagle Point High School.

Markis Boehm, Sutherlin

The sophomore midfielder scored a first-half goal to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 win over Douglas in a Special District 4 finale at Winston Middle School.

Aidan Brouddus, Sherwood

The senior forward scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, for the Bowmen in their 4-3 victory over Cleveland in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Sherwood High School.

Hudson Brunk, McNary

The senior midfielder scored two goals — including the winner, coming on a penalty kick with 42 seconds left — to help the Celtics earn a 3-2 win over Clackamas in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at McNary High School.

Angel Castillo, McLoughlin

The junior forward, and a team captain, scored four goals for the Pioneers in their 8-0 win at Irrigon in a Special District 6 finale.

Everett Christensen, Crescent Valley

The junior forward scored a second-half goal to give the Raiders a 1-0 victory at Corvallis in a key Mid-Willamette Conference match.

Cash Cota, Ashland

The junior scored two goals for the Grizzlies in their 2-2 tie with Springfield in a Midwestern League finale at Hamlin Middle School.

Charlie DeKlyen, Nelson

The senior midfielder scored the only goal of the match for the Hawks in their 1-0 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference match at Nelson High School. It was Nelson’s first-ever conference victory.

Elijah Edelman, Cleveland

The senior midfielder, and a team captain, scored the tying goal on a penalty kick in a 1-1 deadlock with Wells, and he had the Warriors’ only goal, on a tremendous free kick shot from just outside the box, in a 1-1 tie at Roosevelt.

Ismael Esparza, Stayton

The junior forward, who has 14 goals this season, had two goals for the Eagles in a 3-0 victory over Cascade and he scored the team’s goal in a 1-1 tie with Philomath.

Cristobal Esquivel, Canby

The senior forward scored a goal and had an assist for the Cougars in their 3-0 victory at Milwaukie in a Northwest Oregon Conference contest.

Santiago Figueroa, Central Linn

The senior forward had two goals and an assist, all coming in overtime, propelling the Cobras to a 3-0 win over North Douglas in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first-round match at Sweet Home High School.

Jonathon Fiscal, West Albany

The junior forward scored the winning goal for the Bulldogs in the 75th minute of their 2-1 win over Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at West Albany High School.

Bryan Frausto Naranjo, Glencoe

The senior forward had a late goal to help seal the Crimson Tide’s 5-1 win over Sandy in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Hare Field.

Alex Hickman, Dayton

The freshman had a goal and an assist for the Pirates in their 3-0 victory over Santiam Christian in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first-round match at Dayton High School.

Johnny Islas, Dayton

The junior captain had a goal to help seal the Pirates’ 3-0 win over Santiam Christian in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first-round match at Dayton High School.

Mario Frias Cortes, Taft

The senior midfielder had two goals and an assist for the Tigers in a 3-0 win over Gervais in a regular-season finale and had another goal in the team’s Special District 2 playoff rematch, a 2-1 Taft win.

Charlie Lacey, South Eugene

The senior forward had a goal and an assist for the Axe in a 4-0 win over David Douglas in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at South Eugene High School.

Elijah Leach, Grants Pass

The senior midfielder came up with a goal and an assist for the Cavemen in their 4-0 home victory against Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff first-round contest.

Gundar Miller, Lincoln

The junior midfielder had a goal and two assists for the Cardinals in their 5-1 win over Liberty in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School. Miller has 17 goals this season.

Daniel Miramon, Nelson

The sophomore goalkeeper, a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick, helped the Hawks notch their first-ever conference victory, shutting out Reynolds 1-0.

Emori Pauli, South Umpqua

The junior forward scored three goals for the Lancers, giving him 33 for the season, in their 4-0 win at Glide in a Special District 4 finale.

Giovanni Sandoval, McLoughlin

The sophomore forward had a hat trick for the Pioneers in their 8-0 victory at Irrigon in a Special District 6 finale.

Bren Schneiter, Central Linn

The senior midfielder scored an overtime goal and followed with two assists for the Cobras in their 3-0 win over North Valley in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff match at Sweet Home High School.

Jenner Selden, Phoenix

The senior came through with two goals for the Pirates in their 4-1 home victory over Cottage Grove in a Class 4A play-in game.

Kenley Sheard, Grants Pass

The senior midfielder scored two goals for the Cavemen in their 4-0 home win over Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match.

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep

The sophomore forward had two first-half assists and two second-half goals for the Falcons in their 5-3 win at Parkrose in a Northwest Oregon Conference showdown. Sheffield has 18 goals and 11 assists this season.

Trenton Silani, Eagle Point

The junior goalkeeper had eight saves for the Eagles in their scoreless tie with Ashland in a Midwestern League match in Ashland.

Christian Silva Tapia, Aloha

The junior forward/midfielder scored a first-half goal to help the Warriors post a 1-0 win over North Medford in a Class 6A first-round state playoff match at Aloha High School.

Hector Venegas Rocha, Glencoe

The junior forward scored a goal, had two assists and drew a foul leading to a penalty kick goal for the Crimson Tide in a 5-1 win over Sandy in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Hare Field.

Travis Weksler, Grant

The junior defender scored two goals for the Generals, including the winner, in their 3-2 victory over Lake Oswego in a Class 6A state playoff first-round match at Delta Park.