Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios

Astros make history with second-ever World Series no-hitter

A day after the Phillies made history with their bats, the Astros did it with their arms. Driving the news: Houston's Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Wednesday's 5-0 victory, tying the World Series at two games apiece. Why it matters:...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo

Thursday is Houston vs. Philadelphia night, with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies facing off in Game 5 of the World Series on FOX and the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. And nobody better encapsulates the sports clash between the two cities than Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with Game 5 riding on his powerful bat — and frenzied Phillies fans waving “We Want A Schwarbomb!!” signs — and ripped the ball down the first-base line. Early in the game,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts didn't make too much of the Philadelphia Eagles improving to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Instead he reminisced on his freshman year at Alabama in 2016 when his team won its first eight games during a 14-0 start, but came short of the ultimate goal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Jones stops 22 shots, Wennberg nets 2, Kraken blank Wild 4-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, Alex Wennberg scored twice and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Thursday night. Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Seattle, winners of three straight and four of...
SEATTLE, WA

