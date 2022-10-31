Read full article on original website
South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3
The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Claims of diesel fuel shortages, will North Dakota be affected? Proposed "Clean Energy" solution, is really the answer at this point?
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living.
KFYR-TV
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week is North Dakota’s Winter Weather Awareness Week and many of us are wondering in store for the upcoming winter. Meteorologists often turn to ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator to determine if an El Niño or La Niña is present when creating a winter outlook. With a La Niña, stronger than normal winds in this part of the world push warmer water westward, allowing for cooler water to come to the surface farther east.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota producer finishes up growing season by harvesting sunflowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up the harvest season by cutting row crops. Stan Boehm is happy with the numbers he’s seeing on his yield monitor as he cuts his sunflower crop. “There’s a good crop out here. That helps everything. The prices are...
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
KFYR-TV
Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further. With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats....
North Dakota to receive over $10 million to increase and expand meat and poultry processing
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Erin Oban today announced that USDA Rural Development is investing $471,525 in North Dakota through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) and $10 million through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program. The announcement comes after […]
A big win for North Dakota cattle producers
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
ND Game and Fish expands CWD testing this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease. Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the […]
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade...
North Dakota Game and Fish complete yearly salmon spawn
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fishery crews have officially completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, resulting in the collection of over 1.8 million eggs –roughly 500,000 of which were sent to South Dakota to help meet their own collection goals. According to North Dakota Game and Fish, Chinook salmon populations began […]
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
kvrr.com
Study: Minnesotans and North Dakotans rank high in voting power
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — According to a study from WalletHub, Minnesota and North Dakota voters are some of the most powerful for the midterm elections. North Dakota is in the top five for voting power in the senate and gubernatorial elections. WalletHub created a voting power index to calculate...
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
Enjoy the record-breaking warmth today because 70-degree days are over after today.
voiceofalexandria.com
Students in North Dakota Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner
BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
Washington sees third week of pump price declines; still well above national average
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians have seen the third straight week of price declines in fuel costs, but the pace has slowed and the price at the pump is still well above the national average. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at...
If Props 26 & 27 fail, what's the future of sports betting in California?
(The Center Square) – If sports betting was legalized in California, experts say the state would be the nation's largest market. But it's looking unlikely that will happen this election cycle. Despite a historic amount of money spent, two sports betting propositions on California's November ballot – Propositions 26...
