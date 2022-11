ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, Alex Wennberg scored twice and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Thursday night. Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Seattle, winners of three straight and four of five in its second NHL season. “There’s no secret to it. I wish we could say that there is, but it’s just a hard-working team. Everyone’s fighting for one another,” Wennberg said. Seattle has scored at least three goals in eight consecutive games.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO