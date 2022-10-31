ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County Oath Keepers member: US Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous

By Michael Kunzelman
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers testified Monday that he believed they were participating in a historic “Bastille-type event” reminiscent of the French Revolution.

Graydon Young , a government witness at the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates, said he saw parallels between the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the French people who “stood up and resisted kings and tyrants” more than two centuries ago.

“The people were obviously attacking the government and their function,” Young said during the trial's fifth week of testimony.

Young said he came to Washington to fight against “the corrupt elements of the government” that were preparing to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

“I guess I was acting like a traitor,” he added.

More from the trial: Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn denies Oath Keepers protected him on Jan. 6 in testimony

Graydon Young pleads: Sarasota County Oath Keeper Graydon Young pleads guilty to two Capitol riot charges

Florida's role: Florida emerges as a cradle of the insurrection as Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrests keep piling up

Another defendant: Sarasota Oath Keeper charged with seditious conspiracy for actions surrounding Jan. 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CMhn_0iti7g9K00

Young, 57, of Englewood, Florida, was the first Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Capitol attack. He was the second group member to testify for federal prosecutors at the trial under a cooperation agreement.

Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a plot to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Republican incumbent Donald Trump to Biden, the Democrat who won the 2020 election.

Young pleaded guilty in June 2021 to conspiring to obstruct the joint session of Congress for certifying of the Electoral College vote.

Defense attorney James Lee Bright, one of Rhodes' attorneys, pressed Young to point to any evidence of a criminal conspiracy or “explicit plan” for Oath Keepers to attack the Capitol.

“It was implicit to me at the time,” Young said. “I did not explicitly say, ‘Let’s commit a crime,' but I thought it was implicit."

“It was spontaneous,” Bright said.

“It was,” Young said.

The others on trial are Thomas Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia; Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville, Florida; Jessica Watkins of Woodstock, Ohio; and Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon, Florida.

Jason Dolan was the first Oath Keepers member to testify at the trial. Dolan, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, said group members were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

Graydon Young recounts January 6 from Trump rally

After leaving the “Stop the Steal” rally where Trump spoke on Jan. 6, Young said he initially joined Meggs in escorting a rally speaker's relative. But their “goal” changed, Young said, when Meggs learned that the crowd had breached police barricades at the Capitol.

“We all knew that there was the potential for a historical event to be taking place at the Capitol,” Young said.

Young was wearing a helmet and carrying a radio when he joined other Oath Keepers in walking up stairs on the east side of the Capitol in a military-style “stack” formation, according to a court filing accompanying his guilty plea. After entering the building, Young and others pushed against a line of police officers guarding the hallway connecting the Rotunda to the Senate, the filing says.

“We stormed and got inside,” Young later posted on Facebook before deleting his account.

Young said he became scared and ashamed as he realized how much trouble he was in after the riot. He choked up when a prosecutor asked him why he decided to cooperate with authorities.

“It’s really embarrassing,” he said.

Young, who served in the U.S. Navy reserves for 11 years, said he was a Trump supporter who “got really ginned up” by a steady diet of political videos on YouTube in 2020. Young’s sister in North Carolina told him about the Oath Keepers. He joined the group less than two months before Jan. 6, thinking “it might be an effective way to get involved.”

Young posted an encrypted message to other Oath Keepers on Dec. 20, 2020, that said “something more is required” than marches and protests. Asked what he was referring to in that message, Young said, “Something more effective and more forceful than just the protests.”

Young believed Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election, thought a “corrupt government” was responsible and felt a sense of “desperation and hopelessness” as Jan. 6 approached.

Capitol Police officer testifies at sedition trial

Jurors also heard testimony Monday by a police officer who crossed paths with Oath Keepers members inside the Capitol during the riot. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said none of the rioters offered to help him during an encounter captured on video, undercutting a defense claim that Oath Keepers tried to protect the officer from other rioters.

Justice Department prosecutor Alexandra Hughes asked Dunn what rioters could have done to help him and other officers during the siege on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Just leave the building,” Dunn said.

Dunn acknowledged telling the FBI in May 2021 that he allowed rioters in tactical gear to stand near him while he was guarding a stairwell. He said that interaction occurred in the Capitol's Crypt area and he couldn't be certain whether the rioters who stood in front of him there were Oath Keepers.

Jurors saw a video of a separate encounter in which Dunn interacted with Oath Keepers in military-style gear near a staircase in the second-floor Rotunda.

“I'm not letting you come this way,” Dunn recalled saying in the Rotunda.

Video also captured Dunn telling rioters that they wanted “an all-out-war” and had injured dozens of officers.

“You want to kill everybody,” Dunn said.

Dunn said he hadn't heard of the Oath Keepers before Jan. 6 and only later learned that he had interacted with members of the group.

More than 900 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. Rhodes and his four associates are the first Capitol riot defendants to be tried on seditious conspiracy charges.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County Oath Keepers member: US Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous

Comments / 13

opinated old lady
3d ago

Bull manure it was spontaneous. It was a well plan and calculated and organized insurrection to overthrow the USA. They are traitors. Plain n simple

Reply(1)
19
Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

Mike Pence should have exercised his right to self defense by way of the second amendment when they threatened his life at the Capitol.

Reply
10
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well. Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlie Crist makes campaign stop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlie Crist’s Campaign Tour bus arrived at Newtown Estates Park Monday afternoon. The crowd was excited to see the gubernatorial candidate for governor, along with some other local politicians running for office in next Tuesday’s election, Charlie Crist addressed the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen,...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized

Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently. "If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys

One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
TAMPA, FL
grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
koxe.com

Luke Bryan speaks out after backlash for bringing Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage

Luke Bryan is responding backlash he received on social media after bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on stage during his Jacksonville concert on Friday, October 28th. DeSantis joined Bryan on stage as the singer revealed plans to donate proceeds from his upcoming Estero, Florida concert to the Florida Disaster Fund in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Following the show, DeSantis took to social media to thank Bryan for allowing him to share his stage, tweeting: “Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan!”
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Ocean conservationists concerned with sharp decline in manatee population

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ocean conservationists are warning people about the danger surrounding Florida’s manatee population. Nov. 1 begins Manatee Awareness Month. In honor of the occasion, J.P. Brooker, who is the Director of Florida Conservation for Ocean Conservancy, spoke to the public on Tuesday about the issues faced by our coastal friends.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

CDC ends listeria investigation of Big Olaf Creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The listeria outbreak that forced Sarasota’s Big Olaf Creamery to close earlier this year is over, federal officials said Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its investigation has ended. “As of November 2, 2022, this outbreak is over,” a notice on the...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton leads nation in new business employment

The rate of job creation by new companies in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region ranks first among all mid-size metro areas in the country, according to a new study by the job-matching website HireAHelper.com. Not only that, by percentage of total employment, but it also leads the nation regardless of market size.
NORTH PORT, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy