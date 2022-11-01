Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Visalia police heard movement in suspended ceiling
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was found after police say they heard movement above a suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles after officers responded to a burglary alarm in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m., at “The Ruum Visalia” on the […]
3 arrested for stealing vehicle, credit cards in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested after they stole a vehicle and started using the victim’s credit cards, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, an officer was called out to Planet Fitness on Walnut Avenue after it was reported that three suspects had stolen a car […]
2 women attacked with knife, suspect wanted in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after two women were attacked with a knife early Wednesday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to the 5400 block of west Vassar around 1:08 a.m. for calls for help. When officers arrived, they say they found...
Man accused of stabbing Visalia mother & daughter arrested
Visalia Police have arrested Wesley Anderson, a man who is accused of attacking a mom and her daughter with a knife.
Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia Wednesday night.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ashely Renee Workman
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ashely Renee Workman. Ashely Workman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Workman is 5' 2" tall, 132 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Hanford teens arrested for threats against school, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens were arrested for threatening to shoot up a middle school in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, they received calls from parents about a social media post of a rifle that advised students to not go to Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School […]
Man convicted of DUI double murder in Tulare sentenced to life
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Tulare man was sentenced to life in prison for a DUI crash that killed two people and injured a third in 2017. 58-year-old Servando Lopez pleaded no contest on Sept. 25th to second-degree murder, driving with a .08% BAC causing injury, and the special allegations of causing great bodily injury and having an excess BAC of over .15%.
Woman sitting on tracks injured by oncoming train in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now recovering after being hit by a train Thursday night. The Fresno Police Department responded to a person getting hit by a train near Shaw and Marks Avenues in Northwest Fresno. Detectives learned the woman had been sitting on the tracks when...
Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested Following Crash In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
Driver Crashes After Leading Deputies On Long Chase
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
Man wanted for armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery in Fresno. Fresno PD responded to the Dino Mart near McKinley and West Tuesday night. They say a single suspect walked into the business with a gun and demanded the money from the register. After receiving the...
Man shot and killed in Visalia identified
The Visalia Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting.
Living Up To The Costume: Suspect Booked Into Jail Wearing Fireball Outfit After Alleged Drunken Antics
If the costume fits…A man in California dressed in a Fireball Whisky costume allegedly lived up to what he portrayed with a string of drunken crimes, Radar has learned.Dominic Salazar, 31, was booked into Madera County jail on Nov. 1 on a series of charges. He was accused of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges. He is being held on $5,000 bond.He was booked early in the morning, according to the Smoking Gun, but details on what led to his arrest has not been released.A mugshot of Salazar showed the suspect dressed in a full Fireball Whisky...
Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
2 Tulare police officers arrested during Halloween party, department confirms
Two employees in the Tulare Police Department could face possible charges following a large party on Halloween night.
Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
