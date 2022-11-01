ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

KMPH.com

2 women attacked with knife, suspect wanted in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after two women were attacked with a knife early Wednesday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to the 5400 block of west Vassar around 1:08 a.m. for calls for help. When officers arrived, they say they found...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Skimmers found in ATMs at this Corcoran bank

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple Skimming devices had been found at an ATM location in Corcoran over the past month, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Between October 5 and November 2, officials said three skimming devices were found at ATMs at the Bank of the West on 1045 Whitley Avenue. Officers said thieves place […]
CORCORAN, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ashely Renee Workman

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ashely Renee Workman. Ashely Workman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Workman is 5' 2" tall, 132 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man convicted of DUI double murder in Tulare sentenced to life

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Tulare man was sentenced to life in prison for a DUI crash that killed two people and injured a third in 2017. 58-year-old Servando Lopez pleaded no contest on Sept. 25th to second-degree murder, driving with a .08% BAC causing injury, and the special allegations of causing great bodily injury and having an excess BAC of over .15%.
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Woman sitting on tracks injured by oncoming train in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now recovering after being hit by a train Thursday night. The Fresno Police Department responded to a person getting hit by a train near Shaw and Marks Avenues in Northwest Fresno. Detectives learned the woman had been sitting on the tracks when...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested Following Crash In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Driver Crashes After Leading Deputies On Long Chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted for armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery in Fresno. Fresno PD responded to the Dino Mart near McKinley and West Tuesday night. They say a single suspect walked into the business with a gun and demanded the money from the register. After receiving the...
FRESNO, CA
RadarOnline

Living Up To The Costume: Suspect Booked Into Jail Wearing Fireball Outfit After Alleged Drunken Antics

If the costume fits…A man in California dressed in a Fireball Whisky costume allegedly lived up to what he portrayed with a string of drunken crimes, Radar has learned.Dominic Salazar, 31, was booked into Madera County jail on Nov. 1 on a series of charges. He was accused of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges. He is being held on $5,000 bond.He was booked early in the morning, according to the Smoking Gun, but details on what led to his arrest has not been released.A mugshot of Salazar showed the suspect dressed in a full Fireball Whisky...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA

