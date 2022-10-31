ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
France 24

More than 130 killed in India suspension bridge collapse

At least 132 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. “The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations...
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
US News and World Report

Modi Seeks Detailed Inquiry as India Bridge Toll Rises to 135

MORBI, India (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered...
France 24

India's Modi visits bridge collapse site, calls for 'extensive inquiry'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons must be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday. Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks...
The Associated Press

Police: 21 bodies found at mine in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the discovery of at least 21 bodies suspected of being illegal miners that were found near an active mine in the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. According to police, 19 bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon and two more were...
US News and World Report

India's Gujarat State Calls off Search After Fatal Bridge Collapse

MORBI (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state on Thursday said that the search operation following the collapse of a bridge that led to the death of 135 people had been called off. Local fire brigade, state and national disaster teams will be kept on standby, a government statement said. The colonial-era...

