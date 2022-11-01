ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

kaynewscow.com

Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe

NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
PONCA CITY, OK
KAKE TV

Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police investigating Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Bluff Street, and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita Police, shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s car.
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
BLACKWELL, OK
KWCH.com

Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a road rage incident that started with shots being fired and ended in a car crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who said they...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another...
ELK COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Court Docket: Nov. 1, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Family members of Kansas women in fatal crash speak out

Family members of three Kansas women are speaking out for the first time after a fatal crash in a construction zone. It happened Saturday afternoon on the turnpike near Belle Plaine. State troopers say one car was heading north when the driver went left of the center in a construction...
BELLE PLAINE, KS
KWCH.com

Local dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that local car dealership Midwest Wholesale, LLC had its licensed revoked and that the dealership was permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

‘He’ dumped her body in a field

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an odd phrase, “gut feeling.” A feeling so strong, a person seems to know something even before they can actually know it. It’s a feeling Brenda Jones says she has about the fate of her daughter Cassandra. “I can’t tell you...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
