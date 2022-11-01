Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying person suspected of aggravated battery
Crime Stopper of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who is suspected of being involved in an aggravated battery.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
KAKE TV
Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
KWCH.com
Wichita Police investigating Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Doorbell camera video shows the moments of a car speeding through the neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. on Bluff Street, and then gunshots can be heard. According to Wichita Police, shell casings were found and a bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s car.
Man involved in Cowtown shooting gets probation
A man who the police accused of shooting someone with live ammunition during an Old Cowtown Museum reenactment two years ago does not have to serve any prison time unless he violates probation.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
KWCH.com
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a Kechi Police lieutenant was arrested for using the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) FLOCK license plate reader system to track his estranged wife, FactFinder 12 wanted to know who has access to the system. Technically, a citizen is monitored by the system any time...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate found dead at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility as 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill. The sheriff’s office said he was booked in custody on August 23, 2022, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft.
KWCH.com
Shots fired in road rage incident in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a road rage incident that started with shots being fired and ended in a car crash. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. When police arrived at the scene, officers located the victim who said they...
Kansas man sentenced to pay $15M for insurance fraud
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
KAKE TV
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another...
KWCH.com
Investigators to review surveillance video, entry logs in search of Park City fire cause
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. Chief Doug Williams held a briefing on Tuesday to share the status of the fire and a timeline update. Williams said as of Tuesday, there have been no issues with...
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Court Docket: Nov. 1, 2022 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KAKE TV
Family members of Kansas women in fatal crash speak out
Family members of three Kansas women are speaking out for the first time after a fatal crash in a construction zone. It happened Saturday afternoon on the turnpike near Belle Plaine. State troopers say one car was heading north when the driver went left of the center in a construction...
Kansas mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
KWCH.com
Local dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that local car dealership Midwest Wholesale, LLC had its licensed revoked and that the dealership was permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the...
KWCH.com
‘He’ dumped her body in a field
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an odd phrase, “gut feeling.” A feeling so strong, a person seems to know something even before they can actually know it. It’s a feeling Brenda Jones says she has about the fate of her daughter Cassandra. “I can’t tell you...
KWCH.com
Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
KAKE TV
Evergreen Recycle's wood piles were in violation of fire code before the blaze, and it's not the first time
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) – While crews continue working around the clock to put out the huge fire at Evergreen Recycle, KAKE News Investigates found out that the owner was in violation of fire code. And it's not the first time. But as far as the effort to put...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0