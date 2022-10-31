SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If the past is any indication, the seven propositions on this year's ballot broadly have poor chances of passing. Ballot initiatives give California citizens a way to propose laws and constitutional amendments without the governor or state Legislature. The lengthy process requires citizens to first write the text of the proposed law, submit a draft to the state attorney general, then citizens can begin circulating petitions to collect a certain amount of signatures. Those signatures are verified by elections officials, and if qualified, the issue heads to voters.

