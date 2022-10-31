ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gavin Newsom Sucks
3d ago

I'm voting RED and I'm voting NO on all of them!! Newsom has caused the state a huge tax liability from his over spending 😳 vote for Brian Dahle!! Save California

Lanhee Chen, candidate for California state controller, explains his vision for the office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The race for state controller typically does not get a ton of attention during an election cycle, but this year is different. Republican candidate Lanhee Chen was the only member of his party to get more votes than his Democratic opponents in a statewide race during the primary election in June, and he'll try to do the same on Nov. 8 against Democrat Malia Cohen.
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
Why does it take California so long to count ballots?

With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
Ballot propositions historically don't do well in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If the past is any indication, the seven propositions on this year's ballot broadly have poor chances of passing. Ballot initiatives give California citizens a way to propose laws and constitutional amendments without the governor or state Legislature. The lengthy process requires citizens to first write the text of the proposed law, submit a draft to the state attorney general, then citizens can begin circulating petitions to collect a certain amount of signatures. Those signatures are verified by elections officials, and if qualified, the issue heads to voters.
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice

California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
Quality of Life is on California’s November Ballot

Californians’ quality of life is on a collision course with the rule of law. Escalating violent crime, lawlessness, open drug use, rampant homelessness, coupled with high inflation raising the costs of everything from food to gas to housing, is causing anxiety, fear, despair and disgust in the state’s residents.
A California Voters Guide by a Former California Elected Official

Obviously this a purely personal opinion for entertainment purposes only and your mileage may vary or appear larger in the mirror even if it’s not actually a doctor and hasn’t ever played one on television. On the propositions, no. On the people, duh. Done. Hmm…One supposes one should...
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
Kidney dialysis on the ballot for the 3rd election in a row

For the third election in a row, there’s a push on the ballot to change how the dialysis industry operates. It’s called Proposition 29 and while there is a renewed effort to get it passed, there is also organized opposition to it. The critical function of a dialysis machine is to serve as a man-made […]
