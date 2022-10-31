Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom Sucks
3d ago
I'm voting RED and I'm voting NO on all of them!! Newsom has caused the state a huge tax liability from his over spending 😳 vote for Brian Dahle!! Save California
Reply
10
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Push to increase California voter turnout
Many groups are pushing voters, especially younger ones, to come out and vote before Nov. 8. Allie Rasmus reports.
KCRA.com
Lanhee Chen, candidate for California state controller, explains his vision for the office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The race for state controller typically does not get a ton of attention during an election cycle, but this year is different. Republican candidate Lanhee Chen was the only member of his party to get more votes than his Democratic opponents in a statewide race during the primary election in June, and he'll try to do the same on Nov. 8 against Democrat Malia Cohen.
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
Why does it take California so long to count ballots?
With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
KCRA.com
Ballot propositions historically don't do well in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If the past is any indication, the seven propositions on this year's ballot broadly have poor chances of passing. Ballot initiatives give California citizens a way to propose laws and constitutional amendments without the governor or state Legislature. The lengthy process requires citizens to first write the text of the proposed law, submit a draft to the state attorney general, then citizens can begin circulating petitions to collect a certain amount of signatures. Those signatures are verified by elections officials, and if qualified, the issue heads to voters.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom blocks funding and rejects homelessness plans from across the state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday his administration has blocked $1 billion in funding for all cities, counties and organizations in California seeking special funds to help with their plans to address homelessness, saying their proposals were not aggressive enough in tackling the issue. The funds are...
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
Advanced recycling is booming except in California. A new plastics law is to blame
Innovative advanced recycling processes that enable the reuse of products such as artificial turf are taking off around the country, except in California where a new plastics law prevents greater adoption.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
californiaglobe.com
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice
California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
californiaglobe.com
Quality of Life is on California’s November Ballot
Californians’ quality of life is on a collision course with the rule of law. Escalating violent crime, lawlessness, open drug use, rampant homelessness, coupled with high inflation raising the costs of everything from food to gas to housing, is causing anxiety, fear, despair and disgust in the state’s residents.
Fossil fuel campaigns subvert democracy by undoing California drilling laws
Fossil fuel interests are spending big on local and state ballot measure referendums this year to dismantle laws that protect Californians and the climate.
californiaglobe.com
A California Voters Guide by a Former California Elected Official
Obviously this a purely personal opinion for entertainment purposes only and your mileage may vary or appear larger in the mirror even if it’s not actually a doctor and hasn’t ever played one on television. On the propositions, no. On the people, duh. Done. Hmm…One supposes one should...
KCRA.com
California's 1st Congressional District: KCRA sits down with candidates Doug LaMalfa, Max Steiner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After redistricting, California's 1st Congressional District in the northeast corner of the state now extends farther south to include Sutter, Colusa, and Glenn counties. The race to represent that area is between the incumbent, a longtime Republican politician, and a Democrat running for office for the...
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
This school year the California transitional kindergarten program began expanding to eventually include all 4-year-olds. But amidst a teacher shortage, some school districts had to move teachers already on staff or lure staff away from preschool programs.
California election 2022: It’s a puzzle
Test your knowledge of the 2022 California election, state politics and other assorted trivia with a CalMatters crossword puzzle.
Kidney dialysis on the ballot for the 3rd election in a row
For the third election in a row, there’s a push on the ballot to change how the dialysis industry operates. It’s called Proposition 29 and while there is a renewed effort to get it passed, there is also organized opposition to it. The critical function of a dialysis machine is to serve as a man-made […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Despite ‘election fatigue’ and Democratic discontent, California turnout looks promising
The 2018 midterm elections drew an historic turnout, the heaviest since 1914. And despite voters’ growing disillusionment with politics overall, next week’s contests may produce similar results, according to election officials. After the election of Donald Trump in 2016, voters answered with a “blue wave” in 2018, flipping...
California’s business exodus soared in 2021, report finds
In 2021, companies pulled their headquarters out of California at twice the rate they did in both 2020 and 2019, and at three times the rate in 2018, according to a new report.
Comments / 8