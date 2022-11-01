ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standard

High School Football: Six teams embark on postseason journeys

After 11 grueling weeks of regular season action, six area teams will begin the state playoffs in their respective classifications tonight. Five of those teams will be in action in the NCHSAA playoffs, with three in 2A, one in 3A and one in 4A, while John Paul II will open the NCISAA 8-Man playoffs. Of the six teams, half will be at home, as the other three will open on...
The Standard

High School Soccer: Rams hold off Unicorns in Round Two

SNOW HILL — Despite controlling most of the scoring opportunities, Greene Central found itself clinging to a 2-1 lead at the midway portion of the second half Thursday against North Carolina School of Science and Math. A pair of late goals then closed things out for the Rams in a 4-1 victory to advance to Round Three of the 2A soccer playoffs. “Today we played against a very good, well-organized...
