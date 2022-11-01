ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022

The best luxury hybrid SUVs to buy used are the 2016 Tesla Model X, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The post 3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Check Out These 4 Volkswagen Golf R Alternatives

The Volkswagen Golf R is a fast, focused, track-ready hot hatch. However, its not alone; the GR Corolla and Camaro 2SS are solid alternatives. The post Check Out These 4 Volkswagen Golf R Alternatives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Alternatives Under $55,000

The Shelby GT350 left a void in the Mustang's lineup when it ceased production. However, there are some great alternatives, like the GR Supra 3.0 and Scat Pack Widebody. The post 5 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Alternatives Under $55,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
