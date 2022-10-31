ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive

The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
The Courier Journal

Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment

A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
KENTUCKY STATE
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Checks Out Icon Derelict's Electric 1949 Mercury Coupe

Icon has built a stellar reputation for taking old-school design and adding modern technology. Its founder, Jonathan Ward, has created several magnificent restomods, but the most famous of the lot has to be the Icon Bronco. There's also an excellent case to be made for its $200,000 FJ Cruiser. As...
Top Speed

This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History

In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
KISSIMMEE, FL
electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
GEORGIA STATE
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
The Verge

Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas

Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
DE SOTO, KS
Benzinga

Arianne Phosphate Has Capacity To Meet Growing Demand As Electric Vehicles Transition To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is fraught with controversial opinions; companies and consumers alike have all but waged war over how to make the best battery possible. For decades, companies — specifically North American companies — placed their bets on lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on lithium, cobalt, and nickel resources.
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
torquenews.com

Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage

Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
fordauthority.com

Ford Essex Engine Plant Gets New Battery Energy Storage System

As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S.-based plants by 50 percent by 2030, and the automaker recently announced that it will partner with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Michigan-based manufacturing efforts by 2025. However, The Blue Oval’s efforts to clean up its plants isn’t just limited to the U.S., as the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa is running on 35 percent solar power. Now, the Ford Essex Engine plant in Canada is also getting a new battery energy storage system in an effort to cut costs and make the power grid more sustainable, according to Business Wire.
TechCrunch

Evolito, with an axial-flux motor lighter than Tesla’s, starts ramping up its team

YASA’s axial-flux electric motors had previously garnered a reputation for efficiency, high power density, small size and low weight. However, the team behind YASA did something quite clever. While Mercedes acquired the automotive rights, they passed on the rights to an aerospace version of the engine. That was taken up by a new entity, complete with YASA’s founders, called Evolito, to develop an electric motor it described as ultra-high-performance, low-weight and best for future EV aircraft.
todaysemobility.com

Racing company licenses innovative ORNL fast-charging battery technologies

Marc-Antoni Racing has licensed a collection of patented energy storage technologies developed at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The technologies focus on components enabling fast-charging, energy-dense batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles and grid storage. The New England-based company is exploring ways to move the racing...
TENNESSEE STATE

