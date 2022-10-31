Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project
The project, "RTHM," is located at Atlantic Boulevard and South Street and will consist of 84 residential townhomes and 2,294 square feet of commercial space. The post Officials celebrate groundbreaking of new North Long Beach townhome and retail project appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month
250 single-parent households living in the 90813 ZIP code will receive $500 monthly payments for a year through the Long Beach Pledge. The post Long Beach’s guaranteed income pilot program will start taking applications this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Laist.com
Long Beach To Offer Small Grants For Some First-Time Home Buyers
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
iheart.com
1st Time Homebuyers Can Receive $20K Towards New Home In This SoCal City
For those who are first time homebuyers, the city of Long Beach has just launched a website for their new First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program to help those find a home to settle down at. This new program will help provide new homeowners with a down payment and closing costs by providing them up to $20,000.
SoCal to stay cool on Friday as nighttime temps stay below average
Southern California will see mostly clear skies on Friday, but cold temperatures at expected during the evening.
Eater
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
lacar.com
Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel
The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
younghollywood.com
6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!
( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Veteran Campus in Long Beach Helps House Hundreds of Veterans
Homeless veterans on LA streets are seeing a decline in numbers since the latest homeless count came out. The U.S. Vets Community Campus in Long Beach is taking some of the credit for what it's been able to do to help house hundreds in both temporary and permanent housing. It's...
On a roll! In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals fast food firm will celebrate 75th anniversary with huge 'shindig' at Pomona Raceway - with drag races, music and food trucks
California fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has announced it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with a huge blow-out party next fall. The party - a 75th Anniversary Festival - will take place on October 22, 2023, at the Pomona Dragstrip in southern California. President Lynsi Snyder announced the event in...
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County
Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
