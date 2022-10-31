ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laist.com

Long Beach To Offer Small Grants For Some First-Time Home Buyers

LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10

It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cottagesgardens.com

The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M

If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
LONG BEACH, CA
iheart.com

1st Time Homebuyers Can Receive $20K Towards New Home In This SoCal City

For those who are first time homebuyers, the city of Long Beach has just launched a website for their new First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program to help those find a home to settle down at. This new program will help provide new homeowners with a down payment and closing costs by providing them up to $20,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County

Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
lacar.com

Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel

The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
younghollywood.com

6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!

( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
48hills.org

French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)

After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

On a roll! In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals fast food firm will celebrate 75th anniversary with huge 'shindig' at Pomona Raceway - with drag races, music and food trucks

California fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has announced it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with a huge blow-out party next fall. The party - a 75th Anniversary Festival - will take place on October 22, 2023, at the Pomona Dragstrip in southern California. President Lynsi Snyder announced the event in...
POMONA, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out

The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County

Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

