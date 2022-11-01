ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Collision blocks SR 17 at Rocky Ford

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
MOSES LAKE — A two-vehicle collision Monday morning shut down traffic along SR 17 for several hours.

Travis Hathaway, 43, of Moses Lake, was driving a blue 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck and towing a trailer when heading southbound on SR 17. The trailer started to oscillate, according to the release by the Washington State Patrol, and struck a northbound 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Quincy resident Deborah Kennedy, 53.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway, blocking traffic at about 10 a.m. at Rocky Ford Creek. There were minor injuries reported by Kennedy and she was checked out and released at the scene. The roadway was cleared and open for both lanes of traffic just after 1 p.m.

Hathaway will be cited for trailer whipping or weaving.

Moses Lake, WA
