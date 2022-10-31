Blake Shelton shocked The Voice fandom with an announcement that no one saw coming. On October 11, the country singer revealed on Instagram that after more than a decade of being a coach on the hit NBC series, he will be departing from the show after season 23. While the "God's Country" artist admitted in his post that he had been "wrestling with" making this difficult decision, he was ultimately thankful for all that it brought him, including his wife Gwen Stefani. As fans know, the two met during season 7 of The Voice in 2014.

18 DAYS AGO