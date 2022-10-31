Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Blake Shelton Quips He & Gwen Stefani Need 'Marriage Counseling' Because Of 'The Voice'
Is Blake Shelton's competitive streak taking a toll on his and Gwen Stefani's marriage? On the Monday, October 18, episode of The Voice, the spouses and their fellow coaches were super impressed with a performance put on by Jay Allen, a contestant who belongs to Stefani's team — but the Oklahoma native wound up pulling a steal to bring Allen on his side.The mom-of-three, 53, praised Allen and used the "save" option to keep him, but Shelton interrupted her by asking, "What if somebody steals Jay?" Shelton then used his one and only "steal," prompting his wife to get up...
‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit
With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton. “Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be...
The Voice's Last Battles Axe (Argh!) Two Especially Promising Contestants
The Voice giveth, The Voice taketh away. And as Season 22’s Battles came to a close with Tuesday evening’s show, taken away were five more contestants, including two who for sure would’ve gotten stolen or saved if the coaches hadn’t already handed out all of their second chances. Read on, let’s discuss the sing-offs, then you can hit the comments with your thoughts on Tuesday’s matchups. Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona (Grade: A+) defeated Lana Love (Grade: A) on “Into the Unknown” | Honestly, I’m surprised the show didn’t go into overtime just based on the length of the contestants’ incredible...
Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’
Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Before Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, we found out about his next… The post Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
'The Voice': Blake Shelton's Unexpected Decision Leads to a Steal-Off Between Camila Cabello and John Legend
The three-way Knockouts are here on The Voice -- and the competition is heating up!. Blake Shelton had a tough call on his hands during Tuesday's episode as he was faced with a talented trio of Team Blake singers vying for one spot in the live rounds. Jay Allen impressed...
Gwen Stefani Posted the Most Heartfelt Tribute to Blake Shelton Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit News
Blake Shelton shocked The Voice fandom with an announcement that no one saw coming. On October 11, the country singer revealed on Instagram that after more than a decade of being a coach on the hit NBC series, he will be departing from the show after season 23. While the "God's Country" artist admitted in his post that he had been "wrestling with" making this difficult decision, he was ultimately thankful for all that it brought him, including his wife Gwen Stefani. As fans know, the two met during season 7 of The Voice in 2014.
'The Voice' Host Carson Daly On Blake Shelton's Series Departure: 'I'm Bummed, But I Get It'
Bittersweet farewells! Weeks after The Voice legend Blake Shelton revealed that he would be leaving NBC’s long-running singing competition series after 12 years, host Carson Daly is speaking out, detailing how the show “won’t be the same” without the country crooner. "I hate it," Daly spilled of Shelton’s departure during a new interview published on Monday, October 31. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."Part of Daly and Shelton’s closeness, it seems, comes from the fact that both stars are the only two cast members that have worked on The...
Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'
Gwen Stefani is opening up about why her marriage to Blake Shelton has worked for almost two years — despite the pair's many differences. In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker spoke to host Drew Barrymore about meeting Shelton, 46, while feeling hopeless following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale and detailed her day-to-day life alongside the country star.
'Love Is Blind' Sneak Peek: SK Admits He's 'Scared' Right Before Heading to Meet Raven at the Altar
Is SK getting cold feet? In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip for season 3 of Love Is Blind, future business school student SK Alagbada is preparing to walk down the aisle to his fiancée, Raven Ross. Though SK has seemed pretty level-headed about the Love Is Blind experiment --...
'Today' Show Halloween: Willie Geist Officiates a Live Wedding as Elvis Presley
The Today Show's Halloween episode Monday morning included a Las Vegas-style wedding, complete with Willie Geist officiating the marriage in full Elvis Presley costume. Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard tied the knot on live television at Rockefeller Center. The rest of the Today Show crew was decked out in intricate costumes, showing off the best NBC's makeup and wardrobe department can do.
Blake Shelton Announces Departure From “The Voice” After 23-Season Run
Blake Shelton is peacing out from “The Voice” — literally. The country music star announced he’s retiring from “The Voice” after season 23, which he’ll be coaching alongside returning mentor Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. On Tuesday, Oct....
Who Went Home and Who Made It Through on 'The Voice' Knockout Rounds
It was the second night of the Knockout Rounds for season 22 of The Voice on Tuesday night as the coaches continued to pit their artists against each other in three-way Knockout Rounds to see who would make it to the Live Playoffs. This season, there is no Mega Advisor,...
Bindi and Robert Irwin Pull Off Perfect 'The Office' Halloween Costumes With Little Grace
Bindi Irwin and her family may have won Halloween! On Monday, Bindi, her husband, Chandler Powell, and her brother, Robert Irwin dressed up as characters from The Office. However, while the trio’s Jim, Pam and Dwight were a hit, it was Bindi and Chandler’s 1-year-old daughter, Grace, who stole the show.
'La Brea' Sneak Peek: Young Sam Unknowingly Flirts With His Own Daughter (Exclusive)
Talk about a trippy family reunion. On Tuesday's episode of La Brea, a young Sam (played by Jon Seda's real-life son, Jon Seda Jr.) has a chance encounter with his future daughter, Riley (Veronica St. Clair), in 1988 -- only he doesn't know yet that she's his daughter, and only ET debuts the exclusive sneak peek at the awkward scene between father and daughter!
