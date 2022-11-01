Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Federal judge places temporary stay on New York gun ban in houses of worship
A federal judge in Western New York has issued a temporary stay blocking New York's ban on guns in houses of worship amid another legal challenge to New York's law meant to restrict firearms in areas deemed sensitive. The stay from U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra comes as a...
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
Lost Your New York State Drivers License? Do This Immediately!
Ok, it happened, the day you dreaded. Yep, you can't find it. Was it in your pocket? Was it tucked in behind your phone? Did you have it in that one spot that you always put it when you are traveling?. So, you have had every 'worse case' scenario cross...
Action News Jax
Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power
Thirty years ago there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster.
Comments / 0