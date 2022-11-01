ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Bar Shooting in Santa Clarita Leaves 1 Wounded

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot after a gunman opened fire outside a busy lounge at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Austin Dave / KNN

The shooting was reported on the 24300 block of Town Center Drive at the Black and Blue Bar and Lounge shortly after 1:00 a.m. Halloween morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene and found one man laying in the middle of the street near the bar.

EMTs and paramedics worked to stabilize the man before he was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition.

Witness video shows the tense moments leading up to the shooting involving several people arguing on the bar’s outdoor patio.

Deputies were searching for a suspect in the shooting as of 1:30 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

