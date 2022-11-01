ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Correction officer stabbed 15 times inside Rikers Island; he's in stable condition

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46o28h_0iti4jlI00

A correction officer inside Rikers Island was hospitalized after being stabbed over a dozen times Monday.

According to the New York City Department of Correction, the correction officer was attacked around 4:45 p.m.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that the male officer was stabbed 15 times.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

"Earlier today, while working in the protective custody unit at the Anna M.Kross Center, one of our Correction Officers was brutally stabbed in the back of his head approximately 15 times by an inmate," COBA President Benny Boscio said. "The Executive Board and I are with the officer at the hospital, who is conscious and undergoing tests. I want to thank Mayor Adams and Commissioner Molina for also visiting the officer tonight. "

"This was an unprovoked heinous and callous attack on one of our dedicated officers, who was simply doing their job," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. "We will not tolerate any assaults on our Members of Service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe. We are rearresting the individual who committed this deplorable attack. We are praying for this officer to make a speedy recovery."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 11

Albert Rodriguez
2d ago

Ain't no smiling on Rikers Island! He's lucky they didn't kill him! You couldn't pay me anything to work in that jungle!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Correction officer’s nose broken day after Rikers attack

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Correction officers pleaded for help Wednesday after one officer was repeatedly stabbed and another suffered a broken eye socket in separate attacks in New York City’s jail system. On Monday, a correction officer at Rikers Island was stabbed more than a dozen times by an inmate, according to Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate, 26, dies in DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Monday, officials said. Gilberto Garcia, 26, was in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center. Garcia’s cause of death remained under investigation on Monday evening. The Rikers inmate had been in custody since Nov. 2 of 2019 on a robbery charge, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by dementia-stricken husband

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her Queens home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Victim Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. The couple’s worried son called 911 at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday to ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy