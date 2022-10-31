ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6

Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It's time for the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Here's what to know before you go.

It's time to lace up your corsets, dust off your Viking helmets and head over to Hammond for the 22nd annual Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Once a year in November, the English village of Albright (aka a piece of land in Hammond) bubbles to life with 16th century-inspired royals, dancers, glass blowers, jugglers, Vikings, Celts, period food, theater, games and educational demonstrations.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

$500 million: Xavier University announces its largest-ever fund-raising campaign

Xavier University has announced its largest-ever fundraising campaign, a $500 million effort aimed at boosting facilities, improving faculty recruitment and pay and, most of all, officials said, helping students afford an education at the historic private, Catholic university. The campaign was formally announced Thursday during the New Orleans university's 2022...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bogalusa frustrated by decision to forfeit game due to violence: 'no community is crime-free'

The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday. The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

St. Augustine nips Brother Martin to enter playoffs having won four of its past five

St. Augustine and Brother Martin gave no quarter and asked for none either in their regular-season ending slugfest Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. St. Augustine capitalized on the passing of Amare Cooper, some timely receiving by wide receiver Josh Jackson and tight end Hubert Caliste, an interception by linebacker Caleb Blanco and the accurate left leg of Stewart McCall to record a 14-13 District 9-5A victory.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
NOLA.com

Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission

New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy