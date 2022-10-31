Read full article on original website
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set
Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
Severance adds Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, and more as season 2 starts filming
Lumon is expanding its staff
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Baking It: Amy Poehler Joins Season 2 to Host With Maya Rudolph, Replacing Andy Samberg — Get Release Date
Baking It is mixing up its ingredient list: Peacock’s baking competition will return for Season 2 with Amy Poehler hosting alongside her old SNL castmate Maya Rudolph, TVLine has learned. The streamer has announced a premiere date as well: Season 2 will debut Monday, Dec. 12, with new episodes airing weekly. The same day, NBC will air a special celebrity holiday episode of Baking It at 10/9c where “Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to ‘cele-bake’ the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities,” per the official description. Poehler steps in for fellow SNL alum Andy...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Adam Devine Challenges Jameela Jamil to a Riff-Off in ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Trailer, NBC Sets Premiere Episode Air Date
Bumper Allen is going overseas to hit the aca-stage once again. In the first trailer for Peacock’s forthcoming “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin,” Adam Devine’s Bumper has some new challenges to conquer on his path to international superstardom –– including Jameela Jamil.
'Firefly Lane': Everything We Know About the Final Season
Firefly Lane has a lot of questions to answer when it returns for its second and final season on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, the one-hour drama is back for the final 16 episodes, with the first half dropping in December. Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the series -- which was one of Netflix's most popular of 2021 -- chronicles Tully and Kate's lifelong friendship as it spans over the course of three decades.
Chucky's New Episode Should Earn Brad Dourif an Emmy
Spoilers follow for Chucky! Ever since he started voicing Chucky with 1988's Child's Play, Brad Dourif's work as the killer doll has largely been the same voice performance with his signature laugh and trademark quips. Though the concept of Chucky variants was previously introduced in 2017's Cult of Chucky, season 2 of the Chucky TV series has taken that idea to its next logical step, revealing Chuckys that look and now sound different. This week's episode gives us the most alternate Chuckys that we've ever seen and considering the lengths Dourif is going with the character, the Television Academy needs to do the right thing and give the man an Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.
Christine Baranski and Bernadette Peters look sensational after 70 while glammed up at The Good Fight series finale screening in NYC
Broadway legends Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski got glam and reunited at The Good Fight series finale screening held inside the Museum of Art and Design Theater in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. It's been four years since Bernadette had a recurring role as the brilliant financial whiz Lenore Rindell opposite...
Ryan Murphy Says 'Glee's Mr. Schue was Written for Justin Timberlake, Originally Had a ‘Meth Addiction’
Glee's Will Schuester could have been a whole lot different. Ryan Murphy, who created the hit dramedy, is opening up about his original intentions for the character, and the show as a whole. Murphy recently joined former Glee co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale for the first episode of their...
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz Ahead of Season 1 Premiere
Starz has ordered a second season of “Dangerous Liaisons,” days ahead of its series premiere on Nov. 6. Alice Englert (“The Power Of The Dog”) and Nicholas Denton (“Glitch”) play literary lovers-slash-enemies Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont. The series imagines a prelude to Laclos’ 18th-century novel in which the pair meet in Paris and have a passionate affair on the cusp of the French Revolution. The couple must rely on their manipulation of the French nobility and themselves to survive: Camille (Englert) is taken in by the current Marquise (played by Lesley Manville) while Valmont chases after a title that was recently stripped from him.
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 3 release date, cast, and storyline
John Krasinski is back in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and this time the tide has turned against him. The Amazon Prime Video season has been successful on the streaming service with an action-heavy story and twists and turns that keep you holding onto your seat and racking your brain to figure out the intricate plot. Season three looks to up the ante by putting Jack Ryan in the most precarious situation yet.
Watch new trailer for holiday comedy 'Spirited,' starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds
The official trailer has arrived for the upcoming holiday musical comedy "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. The film is a retelling of "A Christmas Carol," the Charles Dickens Christmas classic -- but with a slight twist: It's told from the ghosts' perspective, with Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.
Outer Range Star Lewis Pullman Reveals When Season 2 Begins Filming
After Outer Range fans waited very patiently, Amazon Prime Video finally annoucned last month that the Josh Brolin-starring neo-western would be returning for new episodes and had been renewed for season two. The lengthy wait between the show's premiere and confirmation that it had actually been picked up for more episodes was not only one that fans of the show had felt but also the cast. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick's recent 4K home media release, Outer Range star Lewis Pullman offered an update on the next episodes and when we might see them.
