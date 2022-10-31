Read full article on original website
KOMO News
What to expect on election night in Washington state
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
WA attorney general warns of more possible scams
Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at a press conference from the...
Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm
With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
KEPR
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
opb.org
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
‘It’s time to change the narrative’: Washington Sheriffs call out state legislators ahead of midterm election
Sheriffs say because of sweeping police reform bills their jobs have become harder and has put public safety at risk.
Gov. Inslee calls for new policies to address homelessness
SEATTLE — Governor Inslee announced that new policies are in the works to address homelessness across the state. He provided a preview of the proposals legislators plan to bring forward in the upcoming legislative session. The most recent numbers from the state put the homeless population at 83,000 people...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Sheriffs’ group calls crime-soft candidates claiming to be pro-police ‘chameleons’
Calling one state lawmaker’s criticism “slanderous” and other soft-on-crime candidates “chameleons,” a coalition of sheriffs from both sides of Washington’s Cascades held a Tuesday press conference to call out what they called “many disingenuous” claims coming right before next week’s election.
KUOW
Abortion billboards going up around Washington state
Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
KXLY
#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
Chronicle
Meta Must Pay $10.5M to Cover Washington Legal Fees in Campaign Violation Case
The penalty for Meta's repeated and intentional violations of Washington's campaign finance laws swelled by an additional $10.5 million Friday, as a judge ordered the Facebook parent company to pay the state's legal fees. Added to the nearly $25 million fine assessed earlier this week, that brings the total penalty...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington Department of Commerce Receives Over $5.2 Million to Help End Youth Homelessness
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Commerce will benefit from a new $5.29 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support a wide range of programs aimed at ending youth homelessness. In total, eleven counties in Washington state will benefit from the grant, including Asotin...
26% of registered Washington voters want President Biden to run for re-election, WA Poll finds
SEATTLE — Though 47% of registered Washington voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, 26% believe he should run for re-election in 2024, according to the latest WA Poll. Another 26% said former President Donald Trump should run again in 2024. Of the 719 registered voters...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
