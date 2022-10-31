ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Habitat for Humanity and Rotary 14 Present Keys For New Home To Lincoln Family

Habitat for Humanity and Rotary 14 present keys for new home to Lincoln family. (KFOR NEWS November 3, 2022) Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln held a Home Dedication celebration on Saturday, October 29th for Martha and her six children. Their new house was built with funds and volunteer hours provided by Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club 14 as well as Habitat’s regular volunteers and local community groups. Martha will purchase the home through a low-cost mortgage provided by Habitat for Humanity.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tickets now on sale for Lincoln’s annual Zoo Lights holiday event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tickets went on sale Thursday for the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s annual holiday event, Zoo Lights by Lincoln Electric System. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, the zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. The display includes...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium beginning at 5 p.m. First State Bank...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Salvation Army now accepting registrations for TurkeyFest meals

OMAHA, Neb. — Like everything else, Thanksgiving is looking more expensive this year. Market research firm IRI reported meals will be about 13.5% more expensive compared to last year. Because of that, the Salvation Army expects its annual TurkeyFest to reach more households. "Every year we give out more...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska nonprofit donates Halloween costumes to NICU at Bryan Health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The tiniest of patients at Bryan Health in Lincoln got into the Halloween spirit on Monday. Patients at Bryan Health’s neonatal intensive care unit were given costumes by Connected Forever, a Nebraska-based nonprofit. The nonprofit supports families who have experienced pregnancy loss or a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

18 chefs cook up Asian dishes for Lincoln’s Curry Clash competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A combination of cumin, coriander, turmeric and other earthy spices filled the air around Duncan Aviation on Thursday night. For many curry enthusiasts, this time of year is a chance to prove that they have the best recipe for the age-old dish. The Asian Community...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Registration Event Volunteers Needed

(Omaha, NE) -- The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers as we head into the holiday season. The Salvation Army says for the first time in three years, they are resuming in-person registration for their Christmas Assistance (toy giveaway) programs. Starting Tuesday and going through November 11th, Christmas Assistance registration events will be taking place at various Salvation Army community centers around Omaha. The Salvation Army says many volunteers will be needed to staff those events.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
OMAHA, NE
kscj.com

AUTHORITIES SAY NO DRUG LACED CANDY FOUND DURING HALLOWEEN

DESPITE SOME DIRE WARNINGS ABOUT RAINBOW FENTANYL SHOWING UP IN KIDS HALLOWEEN BAGS, EMILY MURRAY WITH THE REGIONAL D.E.A. OFFICE IN OMAHA, SAYS THEY HAD NO REPORTS IN THEIR FIVE STATE AREA:. FENTANYL1 OC………SEEN THE RAINBOW FENTANYL :19. MURRAY SAYS THE COLORS COULD MAKE THE DANGEROUS DRUGS...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police

CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
CRETE, NE

