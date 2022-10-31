Read full article on original website
City of Lincoln looking for volunteers to help winterize Sunken Gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for volunteers for the annual Put the Beds to Bed event this Saturday. The event, held to prepare plant beds at the Sunken Gardens for the upcoming winter, will start at 8:30 a.m. at the gardens near 26th and D Streets.
Habitat for Humanity and Rotary 14 Present Keys For New Home To Lincoln Family
Habitat for Humanity and Rotary 14 present keys for new home to Lincoln family. (KFOR NEWS November 3, 2022) Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln held a Home Dedication celebration on Saturday, October 29th for Martha and her six children. Their new house was built with funds and volunteer hours provided by Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club 14 as well as Habitat’s regular volunteers and local community groups. Martha will purchase the home through a low-cost mortgage provided by Habitat for Humanity.
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
Tickets now on sale for Lincoln’s annual Zoo Lights holiday event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tickets went on sale Thursday for the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s annual holiday event, Zoo Lights by Lincoln Electric System. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, the zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. The display includes...
Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium beginning at 5 p.m. First State Bank...
Nebraska organizations fill 40 backpacks for foster kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For children in the foster care system, change happens at the snap of a finger. Many have to leave their homes in the middle of the night to seek safety. And in that rush, many personal items are left behind or shoved into a garbage...
Salvation Army now accepting registrations for TurkeyFest meals
OMAHA, Neb. — Like everything else, Thanksgiving is looking more expensive this year. Market research firm IRI reported meals will be about 13.5% more expensive compared to last year. Because of that, the Salvation Army expects its annual TurkeyFest to reach more households. "Every year we give out more...
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
Nebraska nonprofit donates Halloween costumes to NICU at Bryan Health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The tiniest of patients at Bryan Health in Lincoln got into the Halloween spirit on Monday. Patients at Bryan Health’s neonatal intensive care unit were given costumes by Connected Forever, a Nebraska-based nonprofit. The nonprofit supports families who have experienced pregnancy loss or a...
18 chefs cook up Asian dishes for Lincoln’s Curry Clash competition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A combination of cumin, coriander, turmeric and other earthy spices filled the air around Duncan Aviation on Thursday night. For many curry enthusiasts, this time of year is a chance to prove that they have the best recipe for the age-old dish. The Asian Community...
Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier
Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Registration Event Volunteers Needed
(Omaha, NE) -- The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers as we head into the holiday season. The Salvation Army says for the first time in three years, they are resuming in-person registration for their Christmas Assistance (toy giveaway) programs. Starting Tuesday and going through November 11th, Christmas Assistance registration events will be taking place at various Salvation Army community centers around Omaha. The Salvation Army says many volunteers will be needed to staff those events.
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
New study show drinking caffeine while pregnant could affect your child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you’re pregnant, your doctor has probably told you drinking one cup of coffee or tea is fine. But according to a new study published Monday, consuming even a small amount of caffeine while pregnant could impact your child’s growth. The study found...
RSV patients swamp Lincoln hospitals; doctors worried about ‘trifecta’ of viruses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In the last month, Bryan Health hit an all-time record of 588 patients receiving care. As RSV cases rise across the nation, local hospitals have started to feel overwhelmed. While there’s no way to be certain, doctors think there could be an explanation behind the...
AUTHORITIES SAY NO DRUG LACED CANDY FOUND DURING HALLOWEEN
DESPITE SOME DIRE WARNINGS ABOUT RAINBOW FENTANYL SHOWING UP IN KIDS HALLOWEEN BAGS, EMILY MURRAY WITH THE REGIONAL D.E.A. OFFICE IN OMAHA, SAYS THEY HAD NO REPORTS IN THEIR FIVE STATE AREA:. FENTANYL1 OC………SEEN THE RAINBOW FENTANYL :19. MURRAY SAYS THE COLORS COULD MAKE THE DANGEROUS DRUGS...
"Keep your germs to yourself," CHI Health doctors discuss rising RSV cases
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — "Keep your germs to yourself," was a common theme presented by Dr. Michael Schoof and Dr. David Quimby with CHI Health during a press conference on the rise in RSV cases. Normally RSV affects small kids and older adults. Others may get it, but they...
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog
A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police
CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
