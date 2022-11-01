Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highlights from Tiger Talk with interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams
Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is making his first appearance as head coach on Tiger Talk with Auburn broadcasters Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Williams found out Monday afternoon that he’d become the Tigers’ interim coach after the school parted with Bryan Harsin after 21 games and a 9-12 record.
Scarbinsky: Clear-eyed, cold-blooded: With football, Auburn’s president means business
Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Cadillac Williams on AU recruiting: ‘Only at Auburn do dreams come true’
Carnell Williams made a lifelong commitment to Auburn 21 years ago. The Plains introduced Williams to his wife, brought him a Sugar Bowl championship and turned the name ‘Cadillac’ into the state’s lore from his start at Etowah High. On Monday, Williams’ bond with Auburn took on...
3 questions for Auburn interim coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams rode a wave of emotions during his initial interactions with reporters as Auburn’s interim coach less than 48 hours after the program parted ways with Bryan Harsin. Williams felt remorse for Harsin’s tenure lasting 21 games and ending with a four-game losing streak that...
Bruce Pearl: New AD John Cohen understands Auburn’s challenges, goals
The most popular figure on Auburn’s campus is excited about the future of the Tigers’ athletics department under new athletics director John Cohen. After previewing his team’s preseason exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl on Tuesday spoke effusively about the hire of Cohen, who was officially named Auburn’s new athletics director on Monday afternoon.
Inside the end of Bryan Harsin’s Auburn tenure
Bryan Harsin couldn’t have imagined spending his 46th birthday doing anything but getting his squad ready for a big game when he left his comfort zone of Boise State for Auburn. Instead of trying to find answers for a team mired in a four-game losing streak coming off Saturday’s...
Nick Saban previews LSU, names ‘great competitor’ at receiver
After Alabama holds its Wednesday afternoon practice, Nick Saban spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against LSU, which opened as No. 10 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. Here were the live updates as Saban held his news conference:. -- Saban opens by talking about maintaining intensity,...
Auburn gymnast Suni Lee’s latest NIL deal: a partnership with CLIF Bars
One of the most valuable athletes in college sports has a new NIL deal. Auburn gymnast Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist, has signed on for a partnership with CLIF Bars to help promote VOICEINSPORT Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate for girls and women in sports through research, education and advocacy, helping advance gender equity in sports in the process.
Why Nick Saban believes Alabama offense has been playing ‘left-handed’
The impact of Bryce Young’s shoulder injury extended beyond the game-and-a-half he missed in early October. After leaving against Arkansas and sitting out the Texas A&M game, Young returned to play against Tennessee and Mississippi State but suited up for both after minimal practice time. The combination of Jalen...
Mel Kiper ranks Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 3 QB on NFL Draft board, points to one glaring issue
Mel Kiper Jr. loves Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback has everything you want in the position, but there is a reason the NFL Draft guru has Young listed as the third best quarterback on his draft board and fifth best prospect overall heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
Instant Analysis: Auburn beats UAH 87-69 in exhibition game
Auburn overcame a sluggish start to down Alabama-Huntsville 87-69 in Wednesday’s exhibition game. Dylan Cardwell scored the game’s first points on a tip-back dunk in front of a small but spirited crowd at Neville Arena. Auburn went from a 22-21 lead with 7:39 left in newcomer big man...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl: ‘I’m a big fan of Candace Owens,’ promotes column on Kanye West
Bruce Pearl took to Twitter on Tuesday in support of Candace Owens, the conservative political commentator who dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic. In a recent tweet, West - or Ye, as he is known now - stated that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”
Nation’s largest no-kill dog rescue shelter opens in Alabama
A facility billed as the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States is now open in Macon County. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama has turned a 100-acre former greyhound training facility into a regional rescue center, which its owners say will eventually save about 5,000 dogs a year over a region covering eight states including Alabama.
11-year-old girl missing from Phenix City; search ongoing
Authorities have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old Alabama girl. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Juana is 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has...
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
Suspect charged in weekend shooting death of 22-year-old man in Montgomery
A suspect was arrested this morning in connection with a weekend homicide in Montgomery. Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Jones was fatally shot about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the hospital...
