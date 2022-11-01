ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Clear-eyed, cold-blooded: With football, Auburn’s president means business

Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

3 questions for Auburn interim coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams

Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams rode a wave of emotions during his initial interactions with reporters as Auburn’s interim coach less than 48 hours after the program parted ways with Bryan Harsin. Williams felt remorse for Harsin’s tenure lasting 21 games and ending with a four-game losing streak that...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bruce Pearl: New AD John Cohen understands Auburn’s challenges, goals

The most popular figure on Auburn’s campus is excited about the future of the Tigers’ athletics department under new athletics director John Cohen. After previewing his team’s preseason exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl on Tuesday spoke effusively about the hire of Cohen, who was officially named Auburn’s new athletics director on Monday afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Inside the end of Bryan Harsin’s Auburn tenure

Bryan Harsin couldn’t have imagined spending his 46th birthday doing anything but getting his squad ready for a big game when he left his comfort zone of Boise State for Auburn. Instead of trying to find answers for a team mired in a four-game losing streak coming off Saturday’s...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban previews LSU, names ‘great competitor’ at receiver

After Alabama holds its Wednesday afternoon practice, Nick Saban spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against LSU, which opened as No. 10 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. Here were the live updates as Saban held his news conference:. -- Saban opens by talking about maintaining intensity,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn gymnast Suni Lee’s latest NIL deal: a partnership with CLIF Bars

One of the most valuable athletes in college sports has a new NIL deal. Auburn gymnast Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist, has signed on for a partnership with CLIF Bars to help promote VOICEINSPORT Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate for girls and women in sports through research, education and advocacy, helping advance gender equity in sports in the process.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Instant Analysis: Auburn beats UAH 87-69 in exhibition game

Auburn overcame a sluggish start to down Alabama-Huntsville 87-69 in Wednesday’s exhibition game. Dylan Cardwell scored the game’s first points on a tip-back dunk in front of a small but spirited crowd at Neville Arena. Auburn went from a 22-21 lead with 7:39 left in newcomer big man...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Nation’s largest no-kill dog rescue shelter opens in Alabama

A facility billed as the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States is now open in Macon County. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama has turned a 100-acre former greyhound training facility into a regional rescue center, which its owners say will eventually save about 5,000 dogs a year over a region covering eight states including Alabama.
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

11-year-old girl missing from Phenix City; search ongoing

Authorities have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old Alabama girl. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Juana is 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has...
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting

A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy