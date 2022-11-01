Talented Danish player Clara Tauson retired from her match in protest of the match umpire as she was unhappy with the way he called the match. Tauson was playing Petra Marcinko in the semifinal of a W80 event in France with the Danish player retiring from the match down 2-1 in the final set. Tauson felt wronged by the umpire as the line umpires made several bad calls with the umpire not correcting them.

