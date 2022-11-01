ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sports Schedule For Friday November 4th

OABCIG (9-1) at Spirit Lake (10-0) Pod C. Crestwood, Cresco (7-3) at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque (8-2) Centerville (8-2) at Williamsburg (10-0) Western Christian, Hull (8-2) at West Sioux, Hawarden (9-1) Pod B. MFL MarMac (9-1) at West Branch (10-0) Pod C. Sigourney/Keota (8-2) at Van Meter (9-1) Pod D. Pella...
Iowa’s pheasant opener was busy, with lots of hunter success

Statewide Iowa — Hunters are home, the dogs are resting and Iowa’s opening weekend of pheasant season is in the rearview mirror. Reports from across the state varied from excellent up north to good in central and southwest Iowa, with the consensus that hunting will continue to improve once all the corn is harvested.
Iowans Say ‘Woo-Hoo’ For Powerball Tickets

Statewide Iowa — Powerball tickets are a hot ticket in Iowa lately. There are about three-point-two million people living in Iowa, and the Iowa Lottery says the latest Powerball drawing saw two-point-six million dollars in sales, just within the state. That includes more than two-point-one million dollars in Iowa sales just on Monday.
Weekly DNR Fishing Report for Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released the week’s fishing report, effective Thursday, November 3, 2022. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 10 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
October Survey Shows Economies Of Iowa, Midwest Still Weak

Statewide, Iowa — The monthly survey of business leaders across Iowa and eight other states finds the region’s economy remains weak and improved only slightly. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey ranks the economy on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 being growth neutral. Iowa’s...
200,000 Iowans Have Already Voted In 2022 General Election

Statewide Iowa — Two-hundred thousand Iowans have already cast votes in this year’s General Election. The latest information on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website indicates county auditors have issued 273-thousand absentee ballots and 73 percent of those ballots have been returned. Here’s the party breakdown so...
