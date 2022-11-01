Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released the week’s fishing report, effective Thursday, November 3, 2022. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 10 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.

