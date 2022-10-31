ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KOMO News

What to expect on election night in Washington state

What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm

With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA attorney general warns of more possible scams

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
WASHINGTON STATE
southseattleemerald.com

On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Abortion billboards going up around Washington state

Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A Northwest politics roundup as the 2022 election draws near

We’re just under a week out from the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8. You’ve got until Tuesday at 8 p.m. to get that ballot into a drop box, or postmarked and in the mail. And if you’re wading through debates, political mailers, and some pretty scary attack ads, don’t panic. KUOW politics reporter David Hyde is here to help.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Live Studio with guest Gov. Jay Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined us from Olympia for a live interview Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues. After the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Inslee was asked about security for politicians, and how it affects his interactions with the public. Inslee said the incident has not...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
WASHINGTON STATE

