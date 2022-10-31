Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
What to expect on election night in Washington state
What to expect on election night in Washington state? A long wait. If control of the U.S. House comes down to congressional races there, it could take days — or weeks — for the nation to know the outcome. Washington's vote-by-mail system leads to some of the highest voter turnout in the nation, but is not a system that leads to fast results.
Less than a week away, WA voter turnout lower than last midterm
With less than one week to go until Election Day, the Washington Secretary of State has released some statistics about voter turnout and who has returned their ballot already. As one of eight states that conduct all elections with the option to vote in the mail, Washington is already starting to count its ballots ahead of the midterm elections Nov. 8.
WA attorney general warns of more possible scams
Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says a range of scams, from pretending to be government entities to robocalls, are targeting people in Washington. The attorney general has already sued two companies to stop a prolific scam targeting businesses, and expects to see more scams over the next few months. The attorney general is hoping that people will fill out a complaint form that could help the agency catalog the scams as they arise.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at a press conference from the...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
opb.org
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
KEPR
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
KUOW
Abortion billboards going up around Washington state
Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
‘It’s time to change the narrative’: Washington Sheriffs call out state legislators ahead of midterm election
Sheriffs say because of sweeping police reform bills their jobs have become harder and has put public safety at risk.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Sheriffs’ group calls crime-soft candidates claiming to be pro-police ‘chameleons’
Calling one state lawmaker’s criticism “slanderous” and other soft-on-crime candidates “chameleons,” a coalition of sheriffs from both sides of Washington’s Cascades held a Tuesday press conference to call out what they called “many disingenuous” claims coming right before next week’s election.
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Amazing Washington DOT Workers Save the Day During Wildfire
Two Washington DOT Workers Rushed To Action And Saved The Day. Two Washington Department of Transportation is getting kudos for a job well done and being commended for their quick thinking during a recent potential wildfire flair-up. "A Heroic Survey Crew Gives New Meaning To Roadside Assistance" - WA DOT.
KUOW
A Northwest politics roundup as the 2022 election draws near
We’re just under a week out from the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8. You’ve got until Tuesday at 8 p.m. to get that ballot into a drop box, or postmarked and in the mail. And if you’re wading through debates, political mailers, and some pretty scary attack ads, don’t panic. KUOW politics reporter David Hyde is here to help.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington Department of Commerce Receives Over $5.2 Million to Help End Youth Homelessness
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Commerce will benefit from a new $5.29 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support a wide range of programs aimed at ending youth homelessness. In total, eleven counties in Washington state will benefit from the grant, including Asotin...
KIRO 7 Live Studio with guest Gov. Jay Inslee
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined us from Olympia for a live interview Tuesday to discuss a variety of issues. After the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Inslee was asked about security for politicians, and how it affects his interactions with the public. Inslee said the incident has not...
KXLY
#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
What’s The Reason For Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Washington State?
Have You Ever Spotted A Dryer Sheet In The Back Of Your Mail Box?. If you see dryer sheets in your mailbox in Washington State, there's an interesting reason why and it'll surprise you. Placing A Dryer Sheet In Your Mailbox Is An Unusual Hack Against Pests And Insects. At...
