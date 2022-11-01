ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Elected Officials Condemn Anti-Semitic Messages at Florida-Georgia Game

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRZUQ_0iti3kXO00

Elected officials in Jacksonville and across the state condemned anti-Semitic messages that appeared on the First Coast and across Florida in recent days.

On Saturday, a message praising rapper Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments was projected on the outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia Bulldogs defeated the University of Florida Gators as their longstanding college football rivalry continued. The message was also projected on at least one other building in Jacksonville this weekend, while there have been reports about banners with anti-Semitic banners on highway overpasses on the First Coast in recent days.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry quickly weighed in to condemn the banners and messages.

“Jacksonville is a city made better because of its diversity. Those who spread messages of hate, racism and antisemitism will not be able to change the heart of this city or her people. I condemn these cowards and their cowardly messages,” Curry said.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., mirrored Curry‘s comments.

“The kind of anti-Semitic hate speech being circulated online purportedly from the Florida-Georgia game is despicable and extremely disappointing. There is absolutely no room for this sort of hate in Northeast Florida. I continue to stand in support of the Jewish community in Jacksonville and across this nation,” Rutherford said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., agreed with Curry and Rutherford as she weighed in on recent racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Weston.

“I am disgusted at the antisemitism and racism that continues to rear its ugly head here in my home state of Florida. The recent spike in high-profile and public antisemitism, both in Northeast Florida and now with repeated cases in my own hometown of Weston, is a deeply alarming and heartbreaking trend. This hatred must be called out forcefully. It is incumbent on all of Florida’s leaders to unequivocally condemn this dangerous rhetoric. Only when we unite to vocally condemn the perpetrators of these hateful acts, can all Americans truly love, learn and worship freely and without fear,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

The November elections are just days away, and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote. The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

There were signs of a Republican surge in South Florida in earlier elections. In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday — one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio campaign in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters Solivita to show up on election day as the two took the stage at a campaign event hosted by the Republican Party of Florida. “We’ve got work to do to make sure we continue to lead...
POLK COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Kat Cammack in Great Position to Win a Second Term in Congress

While she is wrapping up her first term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., has one of the sharpest political minds in Florida. She showed that when she helped guide Ted Yoho, a large animal veterinarian and a political unknown, to victory over longtime U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns, R-Fla., in the 2012 Republican primary, one of the biggest upsets in Florida history.
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Luke Bryan Responds to Backlash From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Concert Appearance

Luke Bryan responded to an appearance by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis at his recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 28. The country singer and American Idol judge acknowledged that the Florida governor is a “very polarizing figure.” Bryan said that the purpose of the event was not a political move, but instead an attempt to help raise funding for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Another poll shows Ron DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Charlie Crist

Victory Insights predicts the Governor will win re-election by 13 points. Another pollster has Gov. Ron DeSantis up by double digits on Democrat Charlie Crist. But Victory Insights found Florida Republicans split on whether he or Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for President. The polling outfit, which has...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters

I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando

The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy