Kansas City, MO

Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
St. Thomas Aquinas takes home Kansas state volleyball title

The St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ volleyball endured a tense championship match against a fellow Johnson County private school to take home the Kansas Class 5A state title over the weekend. What happened: The championship match came down to a third and deciding set between Aquinas and St. James Academy...
KU imposes four-game suspension on head basketball coach Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension on basketball coach Bill Self and his top assistant Kurtis Townsend. The suspension comes following a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Several other restrictions will also be imposed on the team. The school barred both...
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
Independence issues burn ban through Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Wednesday that aburn ban is in effect through Friday. City officials said in a news release that the burn ban was issued because of forecast high winds for the next 48 hours and continued dry conditions. Independence left open the...
