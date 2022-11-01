Read full article on original website
Some Kansas City area districts move Friday football games due to rain
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
KMBC.com
St. Thomas Aquinas' Colby King named Athlete of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colby King is a cross-country runner at Saint Thomas Aquinas. Colby is the state champion in Kansas 5A, finishing with a time 15:16. That's under a five-minute mile.
KMBC.com
Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
Multiple students suspended after threats, firearms at Lansing High School
The Lansing School District said several students heard classmates making threats to the school and reported concerns to teachers and staff.
Raymore-Peculiar School District shares news of teacher death over weekend
The Raymore-Peculiar School District shared Sunday that teacher Paul Lichtenauer passed away Saturday, Oct. 29.
NKC Schools superintendent announces plans to retire after 2023-24 year
North Kansas City School District Superintendent Daniel Clemens intends to retire after the 2023-24 school year, according to a district spokesperson.
KMBC.com
The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens for its 50th season on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace is set to have its 50th opening day on Friday. Kansas City's most popular outdoor ice skating rink will mark the occasion with a free morning skating session and complimentary coffee or hot chocolate. The rink officially opens for business...
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
KAKE TV
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KMBC.com
The battle for local control over Kansas City's police force is on the November ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The battle over local control of the Kansas City, Missouri, police budget is on the November state ballot. Voters throughout Missouri will decide if amendment 4 should change the state's constitution. State senator tony Luetkemeyer is running for re-election. He wants people to vote yes...
bluevalleypost.com
St. Thomas Aquinas takes home Kansas state volleyball title
The St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ volleyball endured a tense championship match against a fellow Johnson County private school to take home the Kansas Class 5A state title over the weekend. What happened: The championship match came down to a third and deciding set between Aquinas and St. James Academy...
KMBC.com
KU imposes four-game suspension on head basketball coach Bill Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension on basketball coach Bill Self and his top assistant Kurtis Townsend. The suspension comes following a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Several other restrictions will also be imposed on the team. The school barred both...
Firefighters meet baby delivered on Lee’s Summit fire station floor
A Missouri woman had her baby on the floor of a Lee's Summit fire station Thursday. Wednesday she met the firefighters who helped her deliver a healthy baby girl.
Norovirus identified as illness that caused Olathe elementary school closure
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has identified norovirus as the illness that closed Clearwater Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, in late October.
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
KMBC.com
More than 900,000 people watched the KC Current in NWSL Championship game, most in history of league
RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is hoping its postseason run will build momentum for the future of the franchise. More than 900,000 people watched the Current take on the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship game on Saturday. That makes it the most...
KMBC.com
Independence issues burn ban through Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Wednesday that aburn ban is in effect through Friday. City officials said in a news release that the burn ban was issued because of forecast high winds for the next 48 hours and continued dry conditions. Independence left open the...
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
