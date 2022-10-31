ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KMPH.com

Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County

NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (CBS LA):. A suspect has been arrested after they stole a big rig out of Kern County, according to CBS LA. According to CBS LA footage, it caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Newhall after a front tire blew out. That...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot in south Bakersfield, KCSO investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was shot on Allens Drive in south Bakersfield Wednesday evening, suffering an injury, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. At around 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Allens Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. There...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, 23, arrested for Ivanhoe shooting deputies say

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday for an October shooting in Ivanhoe, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe for a shooting that occurred in the 32000 Block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe on Oct. 7. Officials say Ambriz was booked at […]
IVANHOE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/4/22) The Bakersfield Police Department said when they arrived they found a victim suffering from major injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital. According to the police, they have no information on the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing at-risk man found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update 11/2/22 (4:17 a.m.) Bakersfield Police have located Casteen. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues. William Casteen, 68 was last seen Oct. 31 in the 6300 block of Barcelona...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

