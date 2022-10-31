Read full article on original website
New surveillance video shows minutes before deadly shooting that left 15-year-old dead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing his 15-year-old neighbor is a free man Tuesday night. Austin French was released from jail Tuesday with no charges filed against him for the death of 15-year-old David Lopez the third. The case sent back from the district attorney’s office to the Bakersfield Police Department for […]
Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County
NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (CBS LA):. A suspect has been arrested after they stole a big rig out of Kern County, according to CBS LA. According to CBS LA footage, it caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Newhall after a front tire blew out. That...
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
LIVE: CHP officers chasing driver of stolen big rig along 5 Freeway
The big rig was reportedly stolen out of Kern County, according to authorities.
2 Tulare Police officers arrested, deputies say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on […]
Man shot in south Bakersfield, KCSO investigating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was shot on Allens Drive in south Bakersfield Wednesday evening, suffering an injury, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. At around 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Allens Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. There...
Man who died in Visalia motorcycle crash identified, wife remains in hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Visalia Wednesday night.
Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17...
Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
2 Tulare police officers arrested during Halloween party, department confirms
Two employees in the Tulare Police Department could face possible charges following a large party on Halloween night.
‘I am a mother not a murderer!’: Woman gets 40 years to life for killing daughter’s boyfriend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who shot and killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a confrontation outside his home received a sentence Thursday of 40 years to life in prison and is asking for forgiveness. On the morning of Aug. 10, 2021, Javontae Tervell Green was shot on Eye Street between Second and Third streets. […]
Man, 23, arrested for Ivanhoe shooting deputies say
IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday for an October shooting in Ivanhoe, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe for a shooting that occurred in the 32000 Block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe on Oct. 7. Officials say Ambriz was booked at […]
Pawsitively terrifying: Woman recounts theft of celebrity French bulldog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LaBella has lived something of a charmed life. She’s appeared on “The Jay Leno Show” and in a Hallmark movie. She goes on a daily 3-mile walk, enjoys three meals a day and spends a lot of time relaxing at her Bakersfield home. But the French bulldog last month experienced a […]
Man dead after declining treatment of assault-related injuries
A Bakersfield man died nearly a month after he was assaulted in Southwest Bakersfield near the 4000 block of Peachwood Court.
Neighbors and friend of accused killer claim shooting was in self-defense
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 15-year-old David Lopez III, said a madman killed their son last Friday in East Bakersfield. The family said he was killed in cold blood and they want justice but the man who fired the fatal shot said there’s another side to the story. It isn’t just Austin French […]
Bakersfield Police Department warn residents of phone scam from callers posing as officers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is warning residents about scammers claiming to be with the department. The department said they received reports that a person called a citizen who identified himself as a local law enforcement official. The caller told the victim there was an outstanding...
2 inmates suspected of fentanyl overdose at Tulare County jail, 3 nurses hospitalized for exposure
A suspected fentanyl overdose sent two inmates and three nurses to the hospital in Tulare County.
Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/4/22) The Bakersfield Police Department said when they arrived they found a victim suffering from major injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital. According to the police, they have no information on the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Missing at-risk man found
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update 11/2/22 (4:17 a.m.) Bakersfield Police have located Casteen. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing man considered at-risk due to mental health issues. William Casteen, 68 was last seen Oct. 31 in the 6300 block of Barcelona...
