T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s: Australia v Afghanistan – live
Over-by-over report: The hosts have it all to do with run rate likely to ultimately decide their fate in the tournament. Join Jonathan Howcroft for updates
Championship roundup: Coventry stun Blackburn and West Brom edge to win
Jamie Allen dragged Coventry out of the Championship relegation zone as he denied Blackburn the chance to go top. Allen fired City in front four minutes before the break and Rovers’ hopes of a fightback were effectively dashed five minutes from time when the substitute Jake Garrett was dismissed for a foul on Callum Doyle.
