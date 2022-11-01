ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Championship roundup: Coventry stun Blackburn and West Brom edge to win

Jamie Allen dragged Coventry out of the Championship relegation zone as he denied Blackburn the chance to go top. Allen fired City in front four minutes before the break and Rovers’ hopes of a fightback were effectively dashed five minutes from time when the substitute Jake Garrett was dismissed for a foul on Callum Doyle.

