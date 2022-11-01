ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo

If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
FOX2Now

KC church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor. Robert Lee Harris’ sentencing comes after he was found guilty in August of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
KMBC.com

Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
KMBC.com

Hometown veterans being honored with banners at Independence Square

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As November begins, the Kansas City area is preparing for Veterans Day. Work is underway at Independence Square to show support for several local heroes. Independence, Missouri firefighter Chad Sappenfield served his country as well as his community. "Chad always had a really strong mission to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kansas Halloween shooting: Teen dead, 7 others hurt at Kansas City party

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At least one person is dead and seven others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Kansas, authorities said. Update 1:36 p.m. EDT Nov. 1: Police on Tuesday morning identified the victim who died as a 17-year-old, noting that an 18-year-old remained hospitalized, KMBC reported.
