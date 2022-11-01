Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A beloved schoolteacher, cyclist and musician is being remembered for his warmth and dedication. Paul Lichtenauer was 41 when he died suddenly while cycling on an area trail. He was described by the Ray-Pec school district as well-liked by students and staff. His music friends...
How to get a family Thanksgiving dinner for free this year
Ibotta offers free Thanksgiving meal to users who buy a turkey and certain sides, then upload the receipt to get cash back in November . 2022.
momcollective.com
GloWild at the Kansas City Zoo
If you haven’t experienced GloWild at the Zoo, you need to add this to your list!. GloWild is a unique lantern festival at the Kansas City Zoo that runs through December. 11. Along a one mile path through the zoo you’ll experience beautiful silk lanterns shaped like animals, flowers, dragons, and even iconic Kansas City spots like City Market and the Kauffman Center. It takes about 90 minutes to walk through the lantern displays and there are many spots along the way to stop and take photos. Time your entrance for sunset so you can experience the lanterns in the dark and still get home before it gets too late.
A guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area
From the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, the Kansas City area is home to many holiday events.
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
smeharbinger.net
Always Alert: As Kansas City is a hub for human trafficking students should be aware of the signs and know how to avoid being trafficked
Tuesday night at 9 p.m. I’m walking out of Target on Ward Parkway alone after getting yet another “emergency” Maybelline Sky High mascara and enough Cherry Slush Alani Nu to give someone a heart attack. Walking through the parking lot, I’m turning my head every five seconds...
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
KC church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor. Robert Lee Harris’ sentencing comes after he was found guilty in August of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Rain for sure…maybe a flake? (WED-11/2)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK before you run to the store to stock up on all the milk and bread, I doubt this would be for KC… so let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. I’ve been noticing a few things in a...
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
KMBC.com
Independence starts free grocery delivery program for high-risk, underserved populations
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence has started anew program to get free subscriptions for grocery deliveries to high-risk and underserved populations in the city. It's designed to help those who struggle when getting out of the house. "This helps not only those who maybe have mobility issues...
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
KMBC.com
Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
KMBC.com
Hometown veterans being honored with banners at Independence Square
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As November begins, the Kansas City area is preparing for Veterans Day. Work is underway at Independence Square to show support for several local heroes. Independence, Missouri firefighter Chad Sappenfield served his country as well as his community. "Chad always had a really strong mission to...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Storm coming…needed rain…flakes too (THU-11/3)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another windy, warm day is on tap for the region as temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 60s. As a matter of fact, the low of 61 degrees will likely tie the record warm low for the date set back in 1964.
kshb.com
Weather blog: Rain, snow forecast for Kansas City with an approaching strong storm
A strong storm is developing over the western United States and it is heading our way. The new LRC is setting up for the season, and this storm will be one that we will track through the next year. This November version of the cycling pattern is about to produce...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Kansas Halloween shooting: Teen dead, 7 others hurt at Kansas City party
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At least one person is dead and seven others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a Halloween party in Kansas, authorities said. Update 1:36 p.m. EDT Nov. 1: Police on Tuesday morning identified the victim who died as a 17-year-old, noting that an 18-year-old remained hospitalized, KMBC reported.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
