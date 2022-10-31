ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 98

Trisha Donnell
3d ago

vote red if you want your life back it's time to make a change REPUBLICAN I want my life back the Biden administration has hurt the American people by opening the border ,raising food ,gas and utilities bill so we can make a good living

Reply(3)
26
AmericanMade
3d ago

BETO FACTS: 1995 Burglary arrest, 1998 Driving While Intoxicated, 2006 Eminent Domain Ethics Violation, 2013 Illegal Stock Purchase, 2018 FEC charges illegal Campaign Contributions, 2022 endorsed by anti-American George Soros. NO THANKS

Reply(2)
10
ImpeachBidenThePedo
3d ago

we don't need an article to tell us that Abbott is leaving in the poles. let's hope after we eliminate Francis o'dork from this election and re-elect the great wonderful Governor Greg Abbott that Francis o'dork will head to California he has a better chance of winning an election over there because Francis o'dork does not hold the same values that us Texans do

Reply(6)
11
Related
KHOU

Poll: Latino voter outreach lacking from both parties

TEXAS, USA — Getting out the Latino vote has become a major goal for both Republicans and Democrats in Texas. However, new polling from the NALEO Educational Fund found that voter outreach to Latinos is lacking. Republicans are hopeful that political investments in Latino communities translate to an increase...
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
iheart.com

O'Rourke Outraises Abbott As Abbott Pulls Away In Polls

Campaign reports released Tuesday show Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke outraised Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in October. O'Rourke topped Abbott's fundraising figure by more than $1.5 million, leading the incumbent for the third straight reporting period. The race is now the most expensive campaign for Texas governor in the state's history. But with the election less than a week away, a new poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows Abbott a 13-point lead, his widest margin yet.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Governor Abbott has Declared Emergency SNAP and HHSC Extension’s Advantages for this Month (November)!

The governor of Texas- Greg Abbott has announced and declared the benefits and advantages for the people of Texas. The governor is providing HHSC benefits which means ‘health and human services commission’. In simple words, HHSC is giving millions ($334.5) to people to fulfill the emergency of food and basic needs. The program for the emergency is called the SNAP supplemental nutritional assistance program. The program started to provide food benefits and advantages to the people in the month of November.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Despite a ban on the practice, many churches use their pulpit to support or oppose political candidates

The 1954 Johnson Amendment, named for then-Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, has long barred nonprofits, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates. But according to reporting from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica, that hasn’t stopped many church leaders from politicking as of late. And while the actions could prompt a place of worship to lose their tax-exempt status if found to violate the amendment, the IRS has largely shied away from cracking down.
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Early voting numbers looking low in some Central Texas counties

TEXAS, USA — The end of early voting for the mid-term elections is near but the number of participating voters is looking a bit low in Bell and McClennan County. According to the Texas Secretary of State's website, on the eighth day of early voting, 25% of eligible voters cast their ballot early in McLennan County in 2018. But this year, that number is just over 18%.
BELL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Early Voting Numbers Down in Four Major North Texas Counties

Every year, the Johnsons of Dallas make sure to vote early. “It is a lot easier for me,” said Eddie Johnson. Other voters across North Texas do the same. “It is more convenient,” said Ellen Smith of Dallas. Also, they want to make sure they vote before election...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live

Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza.  She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy