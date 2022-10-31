ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
TheStreet

Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...
Business Insider

Amazon pauses corporate hiring, citing 'unusual macro-economic environment'

Amazon announced it would pause new corporate hires. In a message to staffers late Wednesday that was made public on Thursday, Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people experience, cited an "unusual macro-economic environment" as a reason for the decision, saying the company "wants to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy."
The Verge

Two more executives are leaving Apple

Two more executives are reportedly on their way out from Apple. According to Bloomberg, vice president of online retail Anna Matthiasson is leaving the company, and Chief Information Officer Mary Demby is retiring. The two women held important roles at Apple; Matthiasson was in charge of Apple’s online store, and...
CNBC

Amazon pauses hiring for corporate workforce

Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already halted new hires for corporate retail jobs. CEO Andy Jassy has moved quickly to cut costs by ending some projects and shedding warehouse space. is pausing hiring...
Apple Insider

Apple is freezing hiring, cutting budgets, claims new report

A report claiming to be based on multiple sources within Apple, says that the company is drastically cutting its budget for hiring staff, despite Tim Cook's denial. Apple has previously been rumored to be reducing recruitment, and is known to have cut some contract staff. But Tim Cook has said that Apple is not slowing hiring, it is just being "more deliberate" about recruitment.
Apple Insider

Hands on with Apple's new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2

Slated for a late-November or mid-December release, iOS 16.2 is currently in developer and public beta. It promises several new features such as improved Live Activity support, external display support on iPad, and the new Freeform app. It also promises to improve your HomeKit home. To start experiencing the newfound...
Apple Insider

Apple freezes hiring outside of research and development

Apple has allegedly paused hiring across all departments except for R&D in an attempt to reduce its budget. Apple is looking for ways to cut spending as it heads into what it anticipates as a slow holiday period. According to Bloomberg, the move does not apply to teams working on...
Apple Insider

Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcomingiPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple...
AOL Corp

Lyft lays off hundreds and Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn persists

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies persists. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
geekwire.com

Court filings: CommerceIQ to buy assets of Seattle’s Ideoclick as Amazon agencies face tough market

CommerceIQ, a Silicon Valley e-commerce company that helps retailers boost online sales on Amazon and Walmart, is set to acquire assets from Seattle startup Ideoclick, according to court documents reviewed by GeekWire. Ideoclick, a 13-year-old company that also provides e-commerce services, went into receivership last week. Receivership is often used...
Benzinga

Amazon Screeches Halt On Profitable Ad Business Hiring As Sales Slowdown Weighs

Amazon.com Inc AMZN froze staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, reflecting its more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Amazon disclosed the headcount freeze internally on November 1, Bloomberg reported. Amazon will continue filling vacancies in its advertising business without creating new positions. The decision to keep...
Apple Insider

PayPal to add Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple Pay, and Wallet support

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PayPal has announced that it will bring new Apple-centric ways of paying for those using PayPal and Venmo. The announcement came as part of Paypal's third-quarter 2022 earnings results. The company is working with...

