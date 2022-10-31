Read full article on original website
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger
Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...
Amazon pauses corporate hiring, citing 'unusual macro-economic environment'
Amazon announced it would pause new corporate hires. In a message to staffers late Wednesday that was made public on Thursday, Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people experience, cited an "unusual macro-economic environment" as a reason for the decision, saying the company "wants to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy."
Two more executives are leaving Apple
Two more executives are reportedly on their way out from Apple. According to Bloomberg, vice president of online retail Anna Matthiasson is leaving the company, and Chief Information Officer Mary Demby is retiring. The two women held important roles at Apple; Matthiasson was in charge of Apple’s online store, and...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Chipotle’s CFO reveals that quiet quitting is the biggest economic issue keeping him up at night
Jack Hartung, chief financial officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The number of job openings in September increased to 10.7 million, up from 10.3 million in August, even as the Fed is taking action to cool inflation. Some employees may still be eyeing the door for other opportunities or even quiet quitting. That’s one of Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung’s biggest concerns.
Amazon pauses hiring for corporate workforce
Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already halted new hires for corporate retail jobs. CEO Andy Jassy has moved quickly to cut costs by ending some projects and shedding warehouse space. is pausing hiring...
Apple is freezing hiring, cutting budgets, claims new report
A report claiming to be based on multiple sources within Apple, says that the company is drastically cutting its budget for hiring staff, despite Tim Cook's denial. Apple has previously been rumored to be reducing recruitment, and is known to have cut some contract staff. But Tim Cook has said that Apple is not slowing hiring, it is just being "more deliberate" about recruitment.
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Hands on with Apple's new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2
Slated for a late-November or mid-December release, iOS 16.2 is currently in developer and public beta. It promises several new features such as improved Live Activity support, external display support on iPad, and the new Freeform app. It also promises to improve your HomeKit home. To start experiencing the newfound...
Apple freezes hiring outside of research and development
Apple has allegedly paused hiring across all departments except for R&D in an attempt to reduce its budget. Apple is looking for ways to cut spending as it heads into what it anticipates as a slow holiday period. According to Bloomberg, the move does not apply to teams working on...
Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcomingiPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple...
Amazon halts corporate hiring citing 'uncertain' economy
Amazon announced this week it will freeze hiring for corporate positions citing the "uncertain" economy, saying the pause will likely last for months.
Lyft lays off hundreds and Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn persists
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies persists. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Apple Towson union files labor complaint against Apple over withholding benefits
In October, IAM-CORE sent a letter to Tim Cook, stating that they were disappointed to learn that Apple withheld information about new health and education benefits that would be made available to non-union employees next year. The union has now filed an Unfair Labor Practice with the National Labor Relations...
Court filings: CommerceIQ to buy assets of Seattle’s Ideoclick as Amazon agencies face tough market
CommerceIQ, a Silicon Valley e-commerce company that helps retailers boost online sales on Amazon and Walmart, is set to acquire assets from Seattle startup Ideoclick, according to court documents reviewed by GeekWire. Ideoclick, a 13-year-old company that also provides e-commerce services, went into receivership last week. Receivership is often used...
Apple had the best September quarter in laptop sales while other companies declined
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that Apple sold 8.1 million Macs in its latest quarter, when it was the only company to post positive laptop results in 2022 and the rest of the industry declined.
Amazon Screeches Halt On Profitable Ad Business Hiring As Sales Slowdown Weighs
Amazon.com Inc AMZN froze staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, reflecting its more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Amazon disclosed the headcount freeze internally on November 1, Bloomberg reported. Amazon will continue filling vacancies in its advertising business without creating new positions. The decision to keep...
PayPal to add Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple Pay, and Wallet support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PayPal has announced that it will bring new Apple-centric ways of paying for those using PayPal and Venmo. The announcement came as part of Paypal's third-quarter 2022 earnings results. The company is working with...
