Eastern Jackson County police departments form task force
They didn’t plan on announcing its formation Thursday, but the team’s response to an overnight Independence shooting prompted them to move forward.
KMBC.com
New group to investigate deadly use-of-force incidents for 4 jurisdictions in Jackson County
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — There's a new cooperative effort among four police departments in Jackson County to investigate each agency's deadly use-of-force incidents. The East Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team, or PIIT, is comprised of detectives from the Independence, Grandview, Blue Springs, and Lee's Summit police departments. PIIT...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Woman says Kansas City officers used excessive force; KCPD investigating
A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer.
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
Jackson County approves resolution to collaborate with KCMO on new jail
The Jackson County Legislature adopted to a resolution to formally collaborate with KCMO, on construction of a new detention center with the project's costs forecast to rise significantly.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Man surrendered to police after woman found dead on KC-area road
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman who was found by passers-by along a Raytown roadway Monday evening, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, Independence, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal...
Kansas City man charged with premediated murder in Overland Park shooting
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly killing a victim outside an Overland Park gas station.
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
KMBC.com
Jackson County Legislature plans to establish abortion travel fund
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature plans to use federal funds to establish a new county fund that would help women get abortions and other reproductive health care services out of state. The Jackson County Reproductive Equity fund will use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act...
KMBC.com
Independence police shoot man during confrontation
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after an Independence police officer shot a man during an encounter. The department says an officer pulled up to the BP gas station at 23rd St. and Crysler Ave. at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to investigate a commotion. As the officer was looking around, police say the suspect drew a handgun.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
KMBC.com
Timeline on hold for demolition, reconstruction of collapsed bridge near Kearney as investigation continues
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A solid wooden cross stands near the scene of a deadly bridge collapse near Kearney last week. The cross bears the name of U.S. Marine Cpl. Connor Ernst, a 22-year-old construction worker from California, Missouri, who died after the collapse. Falling metal, wood, and concrete...
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
Independence man sentenced after fleeing in stolen car with officer in back seat
A judge sentenced an Independence man to 10 years after he tried to drive a stolen car with an officer inside, plus gun and drug charges.
Multiple students suspended after threats, firearms at Lansing High School
The Lansing School District said several students heard classmates making threats to the school and reported concerns to teachers and staff.
