ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
PWMania
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
wrestlingworld.co
Rhea Ripley Reacts to Filthy Fan Request at WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has developed quite the following since her push as a member of The Judgment Day, and it appears that this comes with its downsides. As part of a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico, Ripley was at ringside with Dominik, supporting Judgment Day, when a fan asked if she would spit in their face.
tjrwrestling.net
Wade Barrett Recalls “Stupid” WWE Backstage Rule
Wade Barrett has reflected on his early run on the WWE main roster and one “stupid” rule imposed on him and his Nexus group. Nexus was the group made up of the rookies on the first season of NXT – when it was still a reality-based show. The group burst onto Raw, taking WWE Superstars apart as well as the ringside area, referees, and ring announcers as they took over the show.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately
Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Dwayne Johnson Is Not The Only Pro Wrestler 'Running For President'
John Cena is running for president — at least on screen in "The Independent," a new film streaming on Peacock. "The Independent" is a political thriller with Cena playing a former Olympic athlete who has launched a third-party campaign for president. However, a pair of journalists uncover a scandal in the candidate's past that could potentially derail his bid for the White House.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
411mania.com
Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns. Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Ribs Fan While Selling Outside WWE Ring
It appears that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has a sense of humor. On Tuesday, a fan posted a video on Twitter of Ripley slyly untying a fan's shoe while she was "selling outside of the ring" at a WWE live event. WWE also shared the video on its official...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Reportedly Backstage At Recent WWE Event
Fans have seen a number of wrestlers return to WWE programming over the last few months, but there are still a lot of questions regarding Sasha Banks and her possible future with the company. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Sasha Banks was backstage as a guest at the recent...
Shaq gets challenged to wrestling match by longtime rival
Shaquille O’Neal may have to settle his longest-running beef with a few tables, ladders, and chairs. Eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard appeared this week on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe and challenged his nemesis O’Neal to a wrestling match. The suggestion initially came from Sharpe, who pitched a battle between the two bigs at SummerSlam 2023 (with the winner getting the “Superman” nickname).
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring
Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series has been on hiatus since the conclusion of its third season just over a year ago. The popular show focused on untold stories of tragedies that have occurred in the pro wrestling industry. Co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have since helped launch "Tales From the Territories”, which led to speculation that "Dark Side" was canceled.
wrestlinginc.com
Danhausen Is 'No Longer Fulfilled' Following AEW Loss
Danhausen suffered a loss at the hands of QT Marshall on a Halloween-themed episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" this week, and it's left him questioning how satisfied he is with what he's doing currently. The mysterious wrestler took to Twitter to respond to Marshall gloating about the victory, providing an ominous message about his future.
