Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO