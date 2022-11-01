Officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove after a stabbing Tuesday morning but couldn't locate the suspect. The scene was on Springhurst Drive, near Goldy Glen Way. Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly stabbing a family member. That victim has been transported to the hospital by family. The person's condition was not known by police.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO