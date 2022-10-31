Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
UPDATE: Suspect accused of reckless driving on Halloween weekend turns himself in, NOPD searches for 1 other suspect
According to the NOPD, Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were doing burn-outs and donuts in the cars on Sunday evening.
NOPD makes swift arrest in Desire neighborhood shooting Wednesday
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway after a man was shot in the area.
No respect for life: Mother recounts son's execution-style shooting
“Nothing short of an execution-style shooting” New Orleans mother describes the robbery that left her son paralyzed. Elizabeth is the mother. She says her son, Noah, is maintaining hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NOLA.com
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
fox8live.com
Mother of UNO student, paralyzed in August shooting, calls on district attorney to try suspected shooter as adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of a 24-year-old shot and paralyzed from the waist down in an August armed robbery said staff at the office of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams informed her the case against a juvenile, one of two males suspected in the shooting, was to be tried in juvenile court. Unless the decision is reversed, the juvenile could walk free in just a few years.
WDSU
New Orleans police release image of man accused of stealing truck with baby inside in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has released new images of a suspect sought in connection with a car theft that happened in Lakeview a few weeks ago. A child was inside the car at the time of the theft. According to police, the suspect is accused...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
WDSU
Darren Bridges sentenced to life in prison for killing New Orleans police officer
The man convicted of killing a New Orleans police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of a police officer. Darren Bridges was convicted back in September of killing New Orleans Police Department officer Marcus McNeil. He was sentenced Wednesday morning. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson...
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery in Irish Channel; home invasion in Hollygrove
An armed robbery and a shooting were reported in the Irish Channel and a home invasion was reported in Hollygrove this week, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was robbed Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The 34-year-old man was held up by two assailants at about 8:30 p.m. One, who was armed with a gun, struck him before demanding his belongings. The victim complied.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man calls 911 to report girlfriend's suicide. Police book him with murder.
A New Orleans man who called 911 to report his girlfriend shot and killed herself has been booked with second-degree murder in her death. Police suspect Zachary Cheek, 26, shot Sarah Horrigan, 25, with a semi-automatic rifle in a bathroom at their 7th Ward residence, then staged her body to make the fatal wound appear self-inflicted.
NOPD: Two caught on camera allegedly burglarizing Algiers vehicle
Officers say the alleged two, left the scene on foot. They are currently wanted on a charge of simple burglary of a vehicle.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating homicide in West Lake Forest
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in West Lake Forest. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard. According to NOPD, the man was declared dead at the scene around 2:01 p.m. This is a...
NOPD arrests second woman seen firing gun on interstate in social media video
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman seen in a video firing a gun out the window of a moving vehicle on the interstate in New Orleans is now in police custody. The New Orleans Police Department announced that 20-year-old Erica Nettles surrendered to detectives on Saturday. Nettles and 20-year-old...
Man hospitalized after getting shot in the Bywater early Wednesday morning
According to the NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 2600 block of St. Claude Ave. around 1:59 a.m.
WDSU
New Orleans police take man barricaded in Treme home for hours into custody
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a man is in custody following a SWAT roll in the 1900 block of Bayou Road in Treme Tuesday night. Police did not release much information, but said someone was barricaded inside of a home for hours Tuesday night. Neighbors...
Second suspect accused of viral interstate shooting arrested
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the second of the two women who appeared on a social media video allegedly firing guns out of a moving car on highway 90.
Pair of Luling shootings could be related to abandoned stolen car struck by gunfire, detectives say
According to deputies, just before 11 p.m., they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in reference to reports of gunfire
NOPD searches for suspects in Burgundy St. drive-by shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on Burgundy Street. According to investigators, pictured unknown suspects are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that ended with an innocent bystander struck by the gunfire.
Comments / 0