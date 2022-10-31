ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calcasieu Parish News

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission

New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Mother of UNO student, paralyzed in August shooting, calls on district attorney to try suspected shooter as adult

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of a 24-year-old shot and paralyzed from the waist down in an August armed robbery said staff at the office of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams informed her the case against a juvenile, one of two males suspected in the shooting, was to be tried in juvenile court. Unless the decision is reversed, the juvenile could walk free in just a few years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
METAIRIE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery in Irish Channel; home invasion in Hollygrove

An armed robbery and a shooting were reported in the Irish Channel and a home invasion was reported in Hollygrove this week, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was robbed Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The 34-year-old man was held up by two assailants at about 8:30 p.m. One, who was armed with a gun, struck him before demanding his belongings. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, LA
WWL

NOPD searches for suspects in Burgundy St. drive-by shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying and locating three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on Burgundy Street. According to investigators, pictured unknown suspects are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that ended with an innocent bystander struck by the gunfire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

