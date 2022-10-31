ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackpot Passes $1-Billion For Second Time Ever. Are you Playing Tonight??

  • The Powerball jackpot has once again reached the ten-figure level.
  • No one's hit the multi-state lottery since August 3rd, so Monday's jackpot will climb past one-billion-dollars for just the second time ever.
  • A top prize of more than one-point-five-billion dollars was awarded back in 2016. The cash value for Monday's upcoming jackpot will be at least 497-million-dollars.

Someone out there could become a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball jackpot once again reaches the ten-figure level. No one's hit the multi-state lottery since August 3 rd , so Monday's jackpot will climb past one-billion-dollars for just the second time ever.

A top prize of more than one-point-five-billion dollars was awarded back in 2016. The cash value for Monday's upcoming jackpot will be at least 497-million-dollars. Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Good luck!

