Girls Tennis: Saavedra, Mainland dubs capture Cape-Atlantic League Tournament crowns

The Cape-Atlantic League Tournament began last Thursday and next two days of action were pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at Vineland High. Lorena Saavedra defeated Absegami’s Olivia Hughes in the singles final, 6-3, 6-2. Mainland’s Marlee Campbell and Elizabeth Ong together captured the doubles title against Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega of host Vineland, 6-1, 6-0.
