Girls Tennis: Saavedra, Mainland dubs capture Cape-Atlantic League Tournament crowns
The Cape-Atlantic League Tournament began last Thursday and next two days of action were pushed to Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at Vineland High. Lorena Saavedra defeated Absegami’s Olivia Hughes in the singles final, 6-3, 6-2. Mainland’s Marlee Campbell and Elizabeth Ong together captured the doubles title against Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega of host Vineland, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls Tennis: Andrewes, first doubles win in all-Haddonfield Colonial Conf. finals
The Colonial Conference girls tennis tournament finally finished on Wednesday at Haddonfield’s Centennial Courts. Both the singles and doubles finals pitted Haddonfield’s first and second singles against Haddonfield’s first and second doubles. The same coincidence also took place last season.
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Boys soccer: 2022 NJSIAA Tournament brackets ahead of this weekend’s sectional finals
Only 48 schools remain in the state tournament as all 16 public school sectional finals and the non-public semifinals will occur on Saturday, Nov. 5. Check out the updated NJSIAA brackets to see if your team advanced to the next round of the sectional tournament. NJSIAA Sectional Tournament Brackets. The...
Girls Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 2, Semifinals (PHOTOS)
Ava Palladino netted a pair of goals and had an assist as sixth-seeded Seneca defeated second-seeded Haddonfield 4-2 in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals in Haddonfield. Seneca improved to 14-7 and reached the sectional final for the first time since 2016. The Golden Eagles will travel to top-seeded...
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Girls volleyball: Sparta avenges playoff loss, beats Old Tappan in NJ 1, Group 2 semis
The second-seeded Sparta girls volleyball team avenged last year’s playoff defeat with a 25-16, 25-21 victory over third-seeded Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Sparta. Looking to avoid a second consecutive semifinals defeat against its Bergen County...
